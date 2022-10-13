Livingston Joins Men’s Basketball Staff

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee Michael F. Walsh Director of Athletics Jan Hathorn recently announced the appointment of Trey Livingston as the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

Livingston joined Head Coach Chris McHugh ’09 in September and is assisting in all aspects of the program in addition to teaching physical education courses for the department.

“We are excited to welcome Trey on to the W&L coaching staff,” stated McHugh. “He has learned a lot from some Incredible Mentors and has proven himself as Coach and recruiter. I know he will be able to gift his basketball enthusiasm and expertise to our team.”

Prior to coming to Lexington, Livingston spent the 2021-2022 season at ODAC member school, Hampden-Sydney College, where he served as the Assistant men’s basketball Coach and head strength coach. While in Farmville, they developed and conducted strength and conditioning workouts for the Tigers. For the basketball team he Assisted in the recruitment of student-athletes, Assisted with game preparation, Scouting reports and game film breakdown. Off the court, Livingston helped monitor the personal, academic and athletic development of the basketball student-athletes.

In addition to his collegiate coaching experience, Livingston founded “I Got Next”, a basketball development and personal training program. From 2019 to May 2021, he coached with a pair of basketball academies, the United States Basketball Academy in Eugene, Oregon and the Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida.

As a player, Livingston graduated from Huntingdon College in 2019 and was a four-year letter winner. The forward held the Captain title for three seasons and led the Hawks to not only the first USA South conference tournament since 2014 but also the first winning season since 2008. He currently serves on the Huntingdon College Student Alumni Association.

“I am excited to stay in the ODAC and have the opportunity to work with the Washington and Lee student-athletes,” said Livingston. “The basketball program here has shown excellence on the court and in the classroom, I am looking forward to helping the Generals continue to develop in both aspects.”



