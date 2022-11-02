Living Arts Of Tulsa Observes ‘Día De Los Muertos’

Dia de Los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday on November 1 and 2, honoring those who have passed away.

Vibrant colors, photos, and Memories are on display on more than 40 Altars inside Living Arts of Tulsa as a Celebration of life.

Remembering and celebrating the memories: that’s what Dia de los Muertos is about.

“It allows you to remember those really wonderful parts of that person while you’re building an altar to Honor them and allow them to join in the holiday with you,” said Living Arts of Tulsa Interim Executive Director, Jessica Dewey.

For 27 years, Living Arts of Tulsa provided space in its downtown gallery for people to set up Altars and for others to share in the stories.

At each altar, you can find things like pictures, favorite foods and drinks, and items and trinkets that serve as reminders. Dewey set up an altar for her father, who died last year.

“And coming together to say, you know, they aren’t with us anymore, but wow. What a life they lived, what a great way to come together and focus on the vibrant parts of the life that they lived instead of focusing solely on the fact that they’re gone,” Dewey said.

On Friday, the annual festival will extend from Living Arts to Guthrie Green from 5 to 11 pm There will be food trucks, vendors, and performances.

The Dia de los Muertos gallery at Living Arts of Tulsa will be open until next Saturday.