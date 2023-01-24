Liverpool’s Sensational team goal vs Man Utd in 2022 shows extent of decline

Liverpool Football Club are not in a good place right now.

Languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table, the club has gone from Chasing what would have been a historic Quadruple last year to a Bang average mid-table outfit.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans, players and most of all Jurgen Klopp are disappointed and furious.

But what on earth has happened to the Reds? People far and wide have their theories with the two most popular proposals involving a lack of investment from club owners Fenway Sports Group, as well as a lackluster, aging midfield that needs an immediate refresh.

Those theories obviously link together, as do many of the media and fans’ suggestions, and that’s exactly the point. There isn’t just one issue with Liverpool but many.

Investment is needed in key areas on the pitch, star players like Mohamed Salah are out of form and there seems to be some psychological issues marring the squad, evidenced by the obvious lack of confidence in the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho.

It’s a shame because this Liverpool team has provided fans with some of the most entertaining football we’ve seen on these shores.

A video shared to Twitter by account @PassLikeThiago makes that point brilliantly.

Across 1:54 minutes of footage, fans have been able to enjoy what was one of the Reds’ finest goals of 2022.

It came in the bumper Clash between Liverpool and their arch-rivals Manchester United last April, with the home team thumping the Red Devils 4-0.

But besides the scoreline, it was a mesmeric piece of team play that Salah duly converted into a goal in the 22nd minute which also made the front pages the next day.

It really was a special piece of play and one that you just couldn’t imagine this current Liverpool side scoring.

Check it out for yourself below.

WATCH: Liverpool’s Incredible team goal

Just wow, Poetry in motion. All the way from the build-up play at the back, to the 50-yard cross-field switch from Thiago, to the delightfully crafted through ball from the now departed Sadio Mane, that was perfection.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that they don’t have to wait too long until they’re blessed with that type of Glorious football once again – and with Klopp at the helm, we’re sure it will just be a matter of time.

