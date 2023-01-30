Liverpool’s season left in tatters! Winners, Losers & ratings as Salah slump continues in FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Liverpool’s full-backs:

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s face said it all. Not happy. There was less than an hour on the clock and the fourth official’s board had gone up, showing the No.66. The England man didn’t offer an open show of dissent towards his manager, but he certainly didn’t disguise his disappointment. Another game gone, another game searching for form and rhythm and happiness. Alexander-Arnold had not been especially poor here – he saved Liverpool with a goal-line clearance in the first half – but it says plenty about the Reds’ struggles, and their inability to get their full-backs into the game in an attacking sense , that they would be willing to take off a potential game-changer with the cup tie poised at 1-1. Andy Robertson, too, offered little by way of threat, pinned back by Solly March and overworked defensively as it turned out. Not a day to play full-back, this one.

Fabinho:

It should really have been the briefest of cameos. Fabinho entered the field in the 84th minute, and he should have been leaving it in the 87th with a straight red card. How the VAR, Neil Swarbrick, didn’t deem his raking challenge down the Achilles of Evan Ferguson to be worthy of dismissal, only he knows. Even Fabinho looked like he expected to be sent off, while Ferguson hobbled off, Lucky not to have picked up a serious injury. Unintentional, certainly, but the Brazilian can count himself very lucky not to be looking at a suspension.

Mohamed Salah:

Another game, another blank for Liverpool’s star man, whose form continues to worry. In fairness, this was a game in which Salah should have ended his recent drought. He was denied by a goal-line clearance from Lewis Dunk early on, and sent through by Harvey Elliott soon after. His finish, though, was poor, indicative of a player lacking confidence despite his remarkable goalscoring record. He never stops working, Salah, and he must look at the mess going on around him and wonder what the hell has happened, but his second half here summed things up right now. He was on the periphery, hoping rather than expecting. Liverpool need to get him fired again quickly.

Moises Caicedo:

How to ruin a relationship with a club and its supporters, in one easy step. Caicedo wasn’t present here, having been told by Brighton to stay away until the transfer window closes. The Ecuador international is trying to force through a move to Arsenal, who saw a £60 million ($74m) bid rejected earlier this week, but he would be well advised to be careful what he wishes for. The attraction of the Emirates Stadium (or indeed Stamford Bridge) is clear, but as Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella would tell you, the grass isn’t always greener. Brighton are the club that gave Caicedo his platform in European football, and play with a style and a confidence that has allowed the 21-year-old to flourish. He’d do well to remember that, but something tells me he won’t.