Liverpool’s FA Cup title defense over; Reynolds at Wrexham | Entertainment
Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup as the Defending Champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday.
Japan Winger Kaoru Mitoma produced a brilliant piece of skill for the Winner by feigning a shot to deceive two Defenders and then driving a close-range finish into the roof of the net. It earned Brighton a come-from-behind win, which backed up a 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool in the Premier League two weeks ago.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
.