Liverpool wanted to sign a 22-goal attacker, now he could replace Cody Gakpo

Liverpool showed an interest in new Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana – and he could now end up helping PSV Eindhoven replace Cody Gakpo.

The Reds pounced to sign Gakpo last week in a deal that seemed to move at a breakneck speed.

No sooner had reports emerged of Liverpool making their move for Gakpo, PSV had confirmed an agreement was in place.

The deal is now done and Gakpo is a Liverpool player, adding another quality Attacker to Jurgen Klopp’s options in the final third.

Liverpool likely won’t be Chasing another Attacker for a while now, but may have missed out on another possible target this month.

Reports from Ivorian news outlet Fratmat in November that Liverpool were showing an interest in signing Molde striker David Datro Fofana.

Liverpool didn’t end up signing Fofana as he instead ended up joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Fofana was in the stands to watch Chelsea draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening – but he may not want to get too comfortable in England just yet.

Recent Liverpool target Fofana could replace Gakpo at PSV

Fofana was outstanding in Norway as he racked up 22 goals in 39 games across 2022.

Chelsea have seen that potential and have lured the 20-year-old to West London as a project for the future.

That likely means that Fofana will head out on a loan in the near future and that could even come this month.

Eindhovens Dagblad report PSV Eindhoven are interested in Fofana and may look to bring him on loan to the Eredivisie.

PSV need an attack because they just sold – you guessed it – Gakpo to Liverpool.

Fofana can play as a striker or as a winger, so may be able to provide similar versatility for boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

In another timeline, maybe Fofana ends up at Liverpool and Gakpo joins one of the other Clubs who wanted him – like Manchester United.

In this one though, Liverpool landed their big signing in Gakpo and, as luck would have it, Fofana could end up being his successor – if only Briefly – at PSV.

