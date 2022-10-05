Liverpool vs Rangers: Lineups & LIVE updates

Benfica and PSG are both undefeated this season, having drawn just 1 game each. They look to continue that record going into their Champions League clash.

Paris Saint-Germain look like a revitalized side under new manager Christophe Galtier. They have dropped points just once this season and come into this fixture on a 7-game winning streak, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Benfica come into this game having dropped points for the first time this season, in a 0-0 draw against Vitoria de Guimaraes. Roger Schmidt’s side are undefeated this season and sit on top of the league standings.

Benfica vs PSG probable lineups

Benfica XI (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino Luis, Enzo Fernandez; D. Neres, A. Silva, J. Mario; G. Ramos

PSG XI (3-4-3): Donnnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Fabian, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Neymar

Benfica vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG’s upcoming fixtures

PSG have a league game against Reims at the weekend before another Clash against Benfica in the Champions League.

Galtier’s side will be looking to continue their strong start against the 2nd placed, Marseille, next week in a bid to solidify their position at the top of the table.