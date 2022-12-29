Liverpool vs Leicester: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds are looking to maintain their fight for a place in next season’s Champions League when they host the Foxes

Liverpool can make it four Premier League wins in a row and maintain their push for a top four finish on Friday when they take on Leicester.

The Reds are currently sixth in the table and five points behind Tottenham, who sit fourth, while Leicester lie in 13th place.

Liverpool vs Leicester latest odds

Liverpool are big favorites to win this game at odds of 2/7 (1.28) with bet365.

Leicester are the big outsiders to get three points at 17/2 (9.50) and the draw is set at 5/1 (6.00).

Liverpool vs Leicester first goal scorer odds

Mohamed Salah scored the first goal when Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their first post-World Cup match. The Egyptian forward now has seven Premier League goals to his name and is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 10/3 (4.33) while team-mate Darwin Nunez is available at 4/1 (5.00).

For the visitors, the shortest priced player is Jamie Vardy at 10/1 (13.00) while Kelechi Iheanacho is on offer at 12/1 (13.00).

Liverpool vs Leicester preview

Liverpool head into this game without James Milner after he picked up a hamstring issue against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones and Arthur Melo are all still out for the home team while Roberto Firmino is fit again but will probably not feature against the Foxes.

As for Leicester, James Maddison will miss the trip to Anfield because of a knee problem, as will Dennis Praet.

Brendan Rodgers side had an improvement in form before the World Cup but were bested 3-0 by Newcastle on their return to Premier League action on Monday.

Liverpool vs Leicester tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals in three of Leicester’s last four matches and the same goes for Liverpool and at odds of 4/9 (1.44) that looks an appealing bet to come through again this time.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365