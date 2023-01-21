Liverpool vs Chelsea live updates: VAR Disallow Kai Havertz goal as di Blues jam di Reds for Anfield

Wia dis photo come from, Getty Images

25 minutes Wey don pass

Liverpool and Chelsea dey lock horns for Anfield in Clash between di stuttering traditional ‘Big Six’ duo

Wen Liverpool and Chelsea face each other, na big game e dey always be, more often dan not for context to di title-hunt or top-four race, but e dey very rarely branded as mid-table clash.

Dat na precisely wetin fans go see for Anfield on Saturday, as both teams don’t fall way short of expectations for di halfway stage of di Premier League season.

Neither of these two teams don dey in best of forms in recent weeks and dem Desperately need di win.

First-half

36mins: Liverpool look to launch one quick counter down slide left, working am through Robertson and Thiago before e reach Elliott. E get Chalobah tight to im though and no fit spin away from am.

More sloppy play from Liverpool.

Dem give di ball away in dia own half and Stefan Bajcetic chop yellow card for sliding foul on Lewis Hall.

Wow! di free-kick dey whipped into di box by Hakim Ziyech, right in behind di Defenders and in front of Alisson.

Benoit Badiashile na im first reach dia, looking for im first Chelsea goal, but Alisson palm im header away.

31mins: Darwin Nunez siddon ontop bench, fold im arms, hood up, and dey chew furiously on some gum. E dey boil , waiting for im chance to enta dis game.

The Reds forwards haven’t offered much without him so far.

29mins: Cucurella don’t get im knee strapped up and e dey good to go again.

28mins: Marc Cucurella don injurw.

E be like say e bin just dey caught by Mo Salah as e bin dey try flick pass.

Dis go bring a brief break in play.

24mins: Everythiung dey a bit scramble for di middle of di pitch. Chelsea try to Bully their way in but Liverpool hold am out.

Conor Gallagher den fire one effort from range Wey go straight at Alisson.

E no dey very pretty, but di Blues dey is top at di moment

22mins: CHANCE! Mount slip Wen Havertz first square am to am, but Chelsea quickly win am back. Dis time, di Englishman dey bring di ball under control before e come lay am off to Hall, but im low shot rolls across di face of goal.

18mins: Gakpo kick am forward for Salah, who dey forced wide but do beta to keep am for play. E tee up Milne looping cross, but Gallagher gets in front of Thiago to clear di danger.

14mins: Silva overhit one attempted throughball into Havertz, and Liverpool came away with am. Chelsea quickly drop back into dia shape though, and di hosts dey struggling to find a way through for di moment.

Kai Havertz don wander offside so dat when Thiago shot come back to im im effort no fit stand.

3 min: GOAL Kai Havertz net one for di Blues. What a start for Chelsea! Or no be so?

Na one game with plenty of history, a lot of needle and one very famous slip.

Neither side fit afford to trip up today.