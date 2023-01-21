Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable

This weekend’s Premier League action includes some eye-catching fixtures with the schedule kicking off at Anfield as Liverpool face off with Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter are both in need of some much-needed positivity after a tough Premier League start to 2023 for their sides.

Blues fans will be looking forward to catching a first glimpse of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk with Klopp set to recall his big guns after resting them for the FA Cup replay win over Wolves.

Fans around the world can stream the match live this weekend and The Sporting News has all the details below.

MORE: Watch every Premier League match live with fuboTV in Canada

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream

Liverpool’s clashes with Chelsea have been some of the most eagerly anticipated games on the calendar with mixed fortunes at Anfield for the Reds over the years.

Alongside nights of Champions League Glory for the Reds, Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Anfield in the closing weeks of 2013/14 ended Liverpool’s title hopes in dramatic style.

Streaming U.S. Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada UK BT Sport App Australia Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Go India JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong Now E, Now Player Malaysia sooka, Astro Go Singapore StarHub TV+

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online

Here’s how fans around the world can stream the match around the world.

North America

The match can be streamed live for fans in the USA via Peacock, available on fuboTV, with supporters in Canada able to watch the action on fuboTV Canada.

Thing/Oceania

The match will be streamed live in India (JioStar and Hotstar VIP), Hong Kong (NOW TV services), Malaysia (Sooka and Astro GO) and Singapore (StarHub).

Optus Sport will stream the game live for fans in Australia with Sky Sport covering the match in New Zealand.

Premier League schedule: January 21-23

A packed schedule of weekend Premier League matches includes matchups that will involve battles at both ends of the table and the race for European qualification.

This game could impact the European spots, but Sunday’s Clash between league leaders Arsenal and Manchester United will likely dominate the headlines.