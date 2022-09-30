Liverpool vs. Brighton Predictions: EPL Matchweek 9 Odds & Best Bets

The Seagulls have an excellent record in this fixture and could cause the Reds some problems when they visit Anfield this weekend

After a disappointing start to this season’s Premier League campaign, Liverpool will hope for better fortunes after the international break as they play host to Brighton on Saturday.

With the Seagulls making the long trip north to Anfield, they do so with a new manager at the helm.

After Graham Potter‘s departure to Chelsea, Roberto De Zerbi has been passed the baton, and the Italian will now look to build on Brighton’s recent impressive form.

Brighton will start the weekend fourth in the Premier League table, with Liverpool lying four places below. Therefore, the Merseyside men cannot afford to drop further points this weekend.

Dan Tracey’s 2022-2023 EPL Betting Record: 0-2 (-2 units)

Liverpool vs Brighton Odds

Liverpool vs. Brighton odds are current as of Sept. 29 is PointsBet Sportsbook.

3-way Handicap : Liverpool (-291) | Draw (+425)| Brighton (+700)

: Liverpool (-291) | Draw (+425)| Brighton (+700) Draw No Bet : Liverpool (-950) | Brighton (+500)

: Liverpool (-950) | Brighton (+500) Over/Under Goals : Over 2.5 (-650) | Under 2.5 (+390)

: Over 2.5 (-650) | Under 2.5 (+390) Both Teams To Score: Yes (-120) | Well (-110)

Current betting lines have sportsbooks leaning heavily towards a Liverpool win on Saturday. However, the new manager bounce may be something that adds value to Backing Brighton in the Draw No Bet market.

In addition, both teams to score may also be worth your consideration. With Liverpool and Brighton possessing plenty of attacking talent, they should be good for at least a goal each.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tips

Although Liverpool have been off the pace on the road, they have continued to make Anfield a fortress. Unfortunately, their early home form has been the only positive, with two wins and a draw to their name this season.

While across this trio of league outings, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have scored no less than 12 goals. Admittedly nine of these came in August’s thrashing of Bournemouth, but at the same time, it highlights just how deadly Liverpool can be.

With De Zerbi now installed as Brighton’s new manager, it is fair to say that Saturday could be a Baptism of fire. A trip to Anfield is never easy for any opposition tactician, especially if it is your first taste of the Premier League.

However, the feeling is Evolution rather than Revolution since De Zerbi’s appointment. The Seagulls may fly high on Saturday if he can carry on the excellent work that his former managerial incumbent carried out.

Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot award last season but is yet to light up the playing field during this.

With just two goals to his name thus far, the Egyptian king is not quite showing the prowess of previous campaigns, and if Liverpool are to be considered a genuine title challenger, this issue needs to be resolved quickly.

Liverpool vs Brighton Prediction

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

Although the sportsbook has given Liverpool relatively short odds, I would be patient to back them before the weekend, especially as Brighton have only lost one of their first six league outings of the season.

Anfield may be a hostile environment to those who dare to enter, but the same could be said for Old Trafford, and Brighton made light work of Manchester United during the season’s opening weekend.

Add a new manager looking to make a good impression, and what better way to achieve this than by upsetting the form guide on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Brighton Best Bets

➕ Mohamed Salah Anytime Goal Scorer (+105) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 1 units

As mentioned earlier, Salah has only scored twice in the Premier League season. However, Saturday could provide the ideal opportunity to add to his tally.

With an extended break afforded to the 30-year-old, he will be primed and ready to face Brighton; therefore, an addition to the score sheet should not be far away either.

➕ Brighton Double Chance (+230) at PointsBet Sportsbook

WAGER: 1 units

With my earlier Prediction of a draw on Saturday, it makes perfect sense to back this up with one of my best bets, especially as the Double Chance market is offering a considerable amount of value for Brighton.

With the Seagulls managing a draw at Anfield last season, they know what it takes to match the Merseyside men, and with the current Brighton crop also keen to impress their new manager, this could cause plenty of problems for Liverpool.

Editors’ Picks