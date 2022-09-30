Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The visitors boast an excellent scoring record against the Merseysiders and there is value in Backing the Seagulls to score

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield on Saturday afternoon in what will be the first Premier League match for Jurgen Klopp’s men in a month.

Postponements to two of the Reds’ games coupled with the international break mean Liverpool play their first league Clash since the Merseyside Derby on 3rd September, a game which finished goalless.

Liverpool are currently nine points behind leaders Arsenal and can ill-afford any slip ups against a Brighton team who will be playing their first match under new Coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion latest odds

The Seagulls come into this round of fixtures sitting in a Champions League place after an exceptional start to the season and the side from the south coast boast a strong recent record against Liverpool.

The last four matches between these sides have seen two draws and one win each and the visitors are priced at 8/1 (9.00) with bet365 to win at Anfield as they did in February 2021.

The hosts are offered at 1/3 (1.33) with the draw at 17/4 (5.25).

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion first goal scorers odds

Luis Diaz scored first the last time these sides met in March and the Colombian is priced at 5/1 (6.00) to open the scoring once more.

Mohamed Salah leads the market at 7/2 (4.50) with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both priced at 4/1 (5.00).

For the visitors, Danny Welbeck is offered at 10/1 (11.00) with Deniz Undav at 11/1 (12.00).

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion preview

Brighton have been in excellent scoring form and their record on the road is impressive.

The Seagulls have netted in 14 of their last 16 games away from the Amex stadium and there could be some interest in Backing them to breach the Liverpool defense this weekend.

The Reds have only kept two clean sheets in their nine competitive fixtures this season, and against Brighton they have only managed one shutout in their last six meetings.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion tips and predictions

Both teams to score looks like an obvious selection and is available at the extremely attractive price of 10/11 (1.91) while Backing this selection with over 2.5 goals sees the odds rise to 6/5 (2.20).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365