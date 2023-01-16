Liverpool to receive formal bid to buy in coming month

A formal bid to buy the ownership of Liverpool FC should arrive by the end of February. Liverpool’s current owners, Fenway Sports Group, stated their openness to sell the English Giant just before the World Cup.

Now, the auction process for Liverpool is in full swing, according to Telegraph Writer Sam Wallace. The possible bidders include a number of middle eastern countries. Namely, groups in Qatar and Saudi Arabia are in the mix for Liverpool ownership. However, a group could also come out of the United States.

American ownership is certainly a trend in the Premier League. As of now, eight Clubs have at least 50% ownership coming from the United States. That does not include Leeds, which is at 46% ownership from the 49ers group, which wants full control of that club.

Liverpool’s global popularity would make any buyer, whether they are from the United States, Saudi Arabia or Qatar, pay a huge fee. However, given Liverpool’s ambition both in terms of success and in the transfer market, any fee would be warranted.

Liverpool awaits a bid to buy the club

For example, Liverpool fans are excited at the prospect of new ownership because of what Chelsea has done in the transfer market this year. Record spending for one club yielded the arrival of 13 new players. Combined, those transfer fees border on $500 million since Todd Boehly took over as owner.

However, Chelsea sit in 10th, which is far below the expectation at Liverpool, should a new owner arrive. Granted, it is also far below expectations at Chelsea, too.

Liverpool last sold for just shy of $500 million. A new purchase could be 10 times as high as that to set a new record fee for a club sale. However, do not expect any finalization of a sale for some time, even if bids start rolling in during February.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images