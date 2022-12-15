Liverpool to miss out on 22-goal striker as Romano claims Chelsea deal

Chelsea are set to sign Datro Fofana with Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion on the verge of missing out on the Molde striker.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romanowho claims that Chelsea now have a ‘full agreement in place’ to sign Fofana.

Personal terms aren’t yet agreed but Fofana is now expected to complete a deal worth around €10million (£8.5million).

Reports from Fratmat in Fofana’s native Ivory Coast last month suggested that Liverpool are keen on signing the Molde attacker.

Liverpool are always hunting for top young Talent and they seemingly picked out Fofana as a prime candidate for an Anfield move.

A £6 million fee was suggested then, but Molde are bringing in slightly more cash for their prized asset.

Fabrizio Romano added last month that Brighton and Hove Albion had opened talks to sign Fofana but they look set to miss out as former boss Graham Potter lands him for Chelsea instead.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who is Liverpool and Chelsea target Datro Fofana?

Fofana, 19, came through the fans at AFAD in the Ivory Coast before being snapped up by Molde in 2021.

After just two goals in his first 26 games, Fofana put it all together in the 2022 Eliteserien season.

Fofana racked up 22 goals in all competitions and finished as Molde’s top goalscorer as they won the Eliteserien title.

An Ivory Coast international with three caps to his name, Fofana now has the chance to join Chelsea and follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba.

All Ivorian Strikers will probably forever be attracted to Chelsea because of Drogba and perhaps that is on Fofana’s mind as he prepares to join the Blues.

It’s unclear whether Chelsea plan to loan Fofana out or use him immediately, but the season-ending injury to Armando Broja this week may have accelerated their move for the Molde star.

