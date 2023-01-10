Liverpool Scouting goal-scoring midfielder as rebuild continues – 101 Great Goals

Liverpool’s biggest weakness this season has been their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp built his success at Liverpool around a fast, powerful, pressing midfield, which mainly consisted of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, Wijnaldum has now left, Henderson is not the player he once was and Fabinho has also put in some questionable displays over the last few months.

Now, as Liverpool look to repair their midfield, it has been revealed that the Reds have been scouting Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners:

“Honestly, Atalanta have never received any approaches for Teun Koopmeiners in January. It’s a quiet situation and I don’t see them selling another midfielder after Ruslan Malinovskyi to Marseille,” Fabrizio Romano said.

“Rumours are there because Liverpool sent their Scouts to monitor him multiple times in the last year, but things are quiet on the Koopmeiners deal, as of now.”

Koopmeiners joined Atalanta in 2021 for €14m, leaving his home country of the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old has since featured 60 times across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

It is in the current campaign, though, were Koopmeiners has really begun to shine.

The Dutchman, despite largely playing as a defensive midfielder, has scored five and Assisted two in 17 for Atalanta.

