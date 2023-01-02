Liverpool resurrect interest in Matheus Nunes despite his struggles at Wolves

Liverpool could follow up on their long-standing interest in Matheus Nunes despite him struggling since making a move to Wolves last summer.

Liverpool returning for Nunes

Beaten by Wolves to sign in summer

Bid would see him join next season

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Telegraph report that Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on signing Nunes from Sporting CP last summer, are to go back in for the midfielder and pay Wolves around £44m to sign him as per an agreement and commitment to bid for him, despite him struggling in the Premier League since making the switch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wolves managed to swoop in and sign Nunes for a club-record £38m with a view to selling him once he had adapted to life in England, but he has toiled for Wolves so far this season. Despite those struggles, Liverpool could well follow through with their commitment to bid for the talented 24-year-old this month.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Nunes has racked up 18 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season but has weighed in with just one goal and two assists, only being able to show flashes of his brilliance as his side has been drawn into a relegation battle. The Reds have already gotten their January business up and running, swooping in to pip Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV.

Midfield has been an area many believe Liverpool need to strengthen, and while all of the talk is about Jude Bellingham, a move for Nunes is undoubtedly more cost-effective despite his slow start.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNES? With Wolves locked in a relegation scrap, the second half of the season is the perfect opportunity for Nunes to show onlookers what he’s got in his locker after all.