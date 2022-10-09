Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp slams Arsenal’s winning penalty and missed handball | Football

The German felt his side were on the wrong end of two key calls (Picture: Getty)

Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with the officiating in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday and feels the Gunners’ winning penalty should not have been awarded.

The Merseysiders went behind inside the first minute at the Emirates after Gabriel Martinelli darted in behind the defense and slotted past Alisson, but Klopp’s side grew into the match and netted a deserved equalizer through Darwin Nunez.

On the stroke of half-time, Bukayo Saka put Arsenal back in front but Liverpool again pegged them back in the second half, this time through substitute Roberto Firmino.

The game was ultimately decided in the 76th minute when Saka dispatched a spot-kick, but there was some controversy over the decision with Thiago making a minimal contract on Gabriel Jesus, who went down in installments.

That was particularly galling for Liverpool after being denied a penalty of their own for what looked like a clear handball from Gabriel Magalhaes and Klopp was annoyed with the lack of consistency, feeling that his side were on the wrong end of two key decisions.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, the German Coach said: ‘It was an open game, it could have gone in either direction, and then this situation around the penalty.

‘We should have sorted it already four times before, kick the ball as far as you can, whatever, but we didn’t do that. And then I think if it’s a penalty, it’s a very, very soft one.

Klopp was not happy with the decision to award Arsenal a penalty (Picture: Getty)

‘Like the whole situation, when you see the contact, I don’t even know if there is really contact.

‘When Gabriel Jesus is going down there is like a bit of a delay, so it wasn’t “bang” and straight down.

‘But [the VAR] Mr England thought it wasn’t worth sending the ref to the screen. We cannot change that.

‘They saw that slightly differently in the first half when obviously Diogo [Jota] wanted to cross the ball – not the Hardest cross obviously – and Gabriel’s hand was not in a natural position, I would say.

‘So we cannot change that, we take it all, we know we should have played more especially in the second half but when it’s against a team like Arsenal in a moment where a lot of things are just going their way.

‘The two Massive injury blows for us at half-time, or before half-time, with Luis [Diaz] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] as well. They were really tough – tough afternoon.’

MORE: Why Liverpool were not given a penalty vs Arsenal for Gabriel’s handball



MORE : Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Incredible reaction to Bukayo Saka’s winning goal for Arsenal



For more stories like this, check our sports page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

facebook, Twitter and Instagram.