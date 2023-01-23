Liverpool indignation as Real Madrid reduce away ticket allocation

Liverpool will be out to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid when Jurgen Klopp’s men face the Spanish side in the 2022-23 Round of 16 in the competition.

The first leg will take place at Anfield is 21 February but as things stand the Premier League side will only be able to count on 1,800 fans in the away sector for the return leg in the Spanish capital on March 15 after the LaLiga club reduced the visiting fans ticket allocation.

Citing redevelopment work on the Chamartin stadium, Real Madrid now plan to give ‘Reds’ fans just 3% of the current capacity (reduced from 80,000 to 60,000 due to ongoing redevelopment work) which is less than the 5% stipulated by UEFA for traveling supporters.

Liverpool are further angered by media reports suggesting that, due to the stadium work nearing completion, an increased capacity of 70,000 may be in operation for the game in March with no plans for the LaLiga side to modify their away ticket allocation.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Anfield club, Real Madrid and UEFA by Liverpool supporter groups ‘Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and FSE (Football Supporters Europe).

The news comes after Atletico Madrid fans complained after being given just an allocation of 341 tickets for their Copa del Rey quarter-final Clash next Thursday.