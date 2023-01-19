Liverpool Hero blames Manchester United’s weak wall for Olise’s goal:: All Nigeria Soccer

Liverpool Hero Michael Owen has questioned Manchester United’s defensive shape and organization of the wall prior to Michael Olise’s goal via a free-kick against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

The Premier League game was one Manchester United needed to win Desperately and cut the gap at the top.

However, 2021 Super Eagles invitee Michael Olise fired in a late free-kick to deny Erik ten Hag and his men the chance to go second in the table.

“Small wall and nobody lying beneath it as we’ve seen a lot of times as well,” Owen said on Premier League Productions post-match.

“The only thing that people that watch this show would have heard me say before and I’ll say it again, why teams put their wall on that side of the goal, it is a short way to goal.

“You see De Gea as the ball is going, he’s looking around the wall, two Thirds of the goal. Look there, if the wall was on the other side, it’s a Harder free-kick and it’s a longer way to go to that far top corner.”

The Red Devils felt there was a penalty decision in their favor when they were 1-0 ahead but there was no call to their advantage, much to the disappointment of the supporters and the technical crew.

Olise and teammate, Eberechi Eze, who came off the bench in the game, are eligible to play for Nigeria through their parents.

Manchester United are in third place with 39 points from nineteen matches after the 1-1 draw with the Eagles.

Izuchukwu Michael

Photo Credit: cpfc.co.uk

