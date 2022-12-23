Liverpool ‘have £88m bid for Man Utd target rejected by Benfica’

Liverpool have had an £88 million bid for Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez rejected by Benfica, a fresh report claims.

Six weeks ago Enzo Fernandez traveled to the World Cup in Qatar having never started a match for his Argentina.

However, last Sunday he was crowned a world champion and named the best young player at the tournament.

The 21-year-old’s dazzling performances have seen him attract the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid all linked.

And according to a fresh report Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, have submitted a massive bid to secure the Benfica star’s services.

Liverpool see £88 million bid rejected

According to Portuguese publication Correio de Manhã, the Eagles have rejected a Massive €100 million (£88 million) offer from Liverpool for Fernandez.

However, Benfica president Rui Costa rejected the offer Outright as he wants to prioritize the club’s current project, in which Fernandez plays a central role.

The report claimed that Benfica would not accept an offer below €120 million (£105 million), which is the alleged value of the player’s release clause.

Claims of Liverpool and Fernandez deal false

As reported earlier, claims that Liverpool and Fernandez had reached an agreement for Fernandez have been labeled as false.

Last week reports emerged that the Merseysiders had secured a deal to sign the midfielder. Portuguese outlet Record and Diario AS in Spain both claimed that the World Cup Winner has reached a pre-agreement with Liverpool ahead of a possible move to Anfield.

However Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, who reports for SIC Notícias, claimed on Twitter: “It is completely false that there is an agreement with Liverpool or any other club for Enzo Fernández.