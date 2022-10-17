Liverpool girls volleyball sweeps to pair of victories – Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Other than Baldwinsville, no one else in the SCAC Metro division has proven able to take down the Liverpool girls volleyball team this fall.

As part of a busy Tuesday evening on the LHS campus, the Warriors hosted West Genesee and managed to earn a three-set sweep of the Wildcats.

The first set was a comfortable 25-17 decision, but each of the next two sets proved tougher, Liverpool having to pull both of them out 25-23 as Sophie Sageer amassed 18 kills to go with her 11 digs.

Lola Sageer put up eight kills, with Madison Ames getting five kills plus 19 digs on the defensive side. Kylie Walker added 17 digs as, next to her, Addie Taunton put together 27 assists and matched Ames’ total of 17 digs.

A 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 sweep of Corcoran followed a day later, with the Warriors getting four aces from Sarah LaTocha and three aces apiece from Sophie Sageer and Addie Tanton. Lola Sageer,

Madison Ames and Kylie Walker each finished with five kills as Tanton managed 15 assists and five digs.

Cicero-North Syracuse saw its recent struggles continue last Tuesday against Fayetteville-Manlius, even though the Northstars took the second set 25-21 after dropping the opener 25-15.

The Hornets won each of the next two sets by 25-19 margins, overcoming 17 kills from Maddy Howell and 12 kills from Karley Eymer as Grace Murray had five kills.

Marissa Baker, with 37 assists, and Allison Navarra, with 18 digs, were both strong on the front line as FM got 19 kills and 12 digs from Kaylene Nobel, 13 kills from Kalyna Dannenberg and 38 assists from Zoe Myint.

Rebounding on Thursday night, C-NS handled Henninger 25-9, 25-7, 25-19. Sarah Dobbins earned six aces and Howell got four aces as Gabrielle Penizotto earned five kills. Ellie Blumer had 14 assists and Baker had eight assists.