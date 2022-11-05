Liverpool girls volleyball reaches Sectional Class AA final – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For the second time in as many years, a volleyball team from Liverpool had an opportunity to take down an undefeated Dynasty and claim a Section III championship.

Only in 2022, it was the girls volleyball Warriors having that opportunity, going after Baldwinsville in Friday night’s Sectional Class AA Championship match at Chittenango High School, but not quite able to make it all the way to the top.

Just getting to the final was exciting enough for Liverpool, who as the no. 3 seed went to Fayetteville-Manlius and upended the no. 2 seed and Defending Champion Hornets in five sets.

Having lost the opening set 25-20, the Warriors got even during a 25-16 second set. The third set proved crucial, each side making runs and having an opportunity to win the set before Liverpool, at 24-24, got the serve and won the set 26-24.

This allowed the Warriors to absorb a 25-21 loss in the fourth set and then quickly take charge during a final-set race to 15 points, ultimately winning the match 15-9.

Lola Sageer not only had 21 kills, she earned a team-best 22 digs to lead a defense where Eliana Page got 17 digs, Sophie Sageer had 15 digs and Madison Ames had 11 digs.

Addie Tanton finished with 18 assists, with Allyson Crandall getting 14 assists and seven digs. Sophie Sageer got six aces as Lauren Poland contributed 10 kills and two digs as Elliana Vangelov earned three kills.

FM, who finished its season at 13-3, saw Zoe Myint amass 53 assists and 18 digs as Oksana Dannenberg got 15 digs. Kaylene Nobel put away 21 kills, with Kalyna Dannenberg adding 17 kills and Rebekah Beasley 11 kills.

Baldwinsville had defeated West Genesee in four sets in the other semifinal, and had dropped just one set in two regular-season matches against the Warriors.

But any thought that the Warriors were worn out from their battle with FM was quickly dismissed as Liverpool jumped out 9-4 in the opening set. Settling down, the Bees caught up in the middle of the set, went out in front and claimed the opener 25-20.

Undeterred by this setback, the Warriors bolted out 9-2 in the second set. Once more, the Bees chipped away, ultimately extending the set until, at 25-25, Liverpool gained the serve back and was able to win, 27-25, to pull even.

B’ville played its best in the third set, rolling to a 25-13 win. Then, in the fourth set, again the Warriors would lead and again the Bees would rally, this time with an 11-3 run that turned a deficit into a 25-20 win that clinched the Sectional title.

Even with the defeat, Liverpool could take pride in a 15-5 season, especially since the roster had just three Seniors on it. Page graduates, as does Marissa DeStefano and Mya Vallat, but everyone else could return in 2023 to make another Championship push.