Liverpool FC — Jürgen Klopp’s assessment of Man City 3-2 Liverpool

On Liverpool’s performance on the night…

A difficult start. First 15 minutes we had problems and City played much too often through our midfield. We all know City always have different ideas for different games and you always have to get used to it during the game, you never know exactly what will happen. And obviously the Positioning of De Bruyne and Gundogan in combination with Palmer and Mahrez gave us some problems, on top of the problems [that] you have Erling Haaland in the center, which you should not forget in all these movements. In these situations we were not compact enough, that’s why they could pass the ball through; that costs you confidence, conviction, stuff like this. But we found a way back in the game. We were 1-0 down, scored our goal, a wonderful goal. [We] had good football moments, before the goal already we caused them problems as well. So, 1-1 result, OK, half-time.

The second half starts and I don’t know how many minutes were played and they scored the second goal. By the way, the first chance of Haaland at the start of the game, first half, was offside wasn’t it? Yes, it was. That gives the game a direction, that’s like the first situation, boom, oh my God, they are through. It was offside but nobody whistled, no flag up in all the build-up, it gives you a bad feeling, just to say that. But then the second half, the goal, they scored that. We should have defended all three goals much better. This one, not in the last moment because when Riyad takes the ball with the first touch it’s just world-class and I respect that a lot. But before, on the side, we should be in better positions, on the other side.