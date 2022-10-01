Liverpool – Brighton live online: Firmino goal, scores, stats and updates, Premier League

Klopp: Liverpool must embrace the challenge in front of them

Klopp – writing in today’s matchday program notes – says: “No-one here is hiding from the fact we have had a far from ideal start to the campaign. But at the same time, we all see the opportunity that is right in front of US

“Between now and the break for the World Cup we are ‘game, game, game, game’. It is persistent. It is relentless. But that’s been our life at LFC for as long as I can remember.

“We have to embrace this challenge. See it as pressure of opportunity. It starts, as always, with me as the manager and my staff – but it’s the same for the players and the supporters.

“Everything we have achieved at LFC in recent years has been because we have been a strong collective. We don’t need to remind ourselves of this necessarily, but it is our ‘not-so-secret-sauce’.

“We are greater than the sum of our parts. And I am confident it will be this that carries us through this extraordinary period coming between now and mid-November.

“A strong collective is a part of it. The other is a laser-like focus on what we can positively impact. For us it has to always be the next game and the next game only. As aware as we are of the remarkable schedule , the only thing that matters is the game right in front of you.

“Brighton is the most important match of our season; the beginning and the end. All of us, from the pitch, to the dugout, to the stands… we have to give our all for this game. This 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Yesterday can only help for information and Tomorrow we will address when it arrives. We must be in the present – in the moment – in the here and now for all of these games.”