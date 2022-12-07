Live with the Red Wolves Basketball Radio Show Begins Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (12/7/22) – The “Live with the Red Wolves” basketball radio show, presented by Greenway Equipment and featuring both Arkansas State head men’s basketball Coach Mike Balado and head Women’s basketball Coach Destinee Rogers , will make its 2022-23 debut Monday, Dec. 12.

The one-hour program will air eight times during the months of December, January and February and will highlight both the A-State Women’s and men’s programs.

The show can be heard live from 6:00-7:00 pm on 107.9 KFIN FM and select EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates. The program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Rogers and Balado, along with players from each team, while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

The Women’s basketball program will be Featured from 6:00-6:30 pm and the men’s program between 6:30-7:00 pm The eight scheduled shows for the season will be held on Dec. 12, Jan. 2, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions for Rogers, Balado and the Red Wolves’ student-athletes.