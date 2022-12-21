Live Updates: Well. 9 Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball is back in Coleman Coliseum for one final game in 2022.

After a touch three-game stretch against Houston, Memphis and Gonzaga, the Crimson Tide wraps up the non-conference portion of the schedule against 1-10 Jackson State.

The Tigers are led by former Alabama all-SEC guard and NBA Champion Mo Williams. It is the first time he has coached in Coleman Coliseum as a head coach.

Pregame

Mo Williams gets a nice cheer from the Coleman crowd when his name is announced after the Jackson State starting lineups.

With Clowney out, Noah Gurley gets his first start of the season.

Alabama starting lineup:



Jaden Bradley



Mark Sears



Brandon Miller



Noah Gurley



Charles Bediako



Jackson State starting lineup:



Ken Evans Jr.



Trace Young



Coltie Young



Keiveon Hunt



JaMarcus Jones

Forward Noah Clowney is OUT Tonight with an illness per Chris Stewart on the CTSN broadcast. Alabama head Coach Nate Oats said yesterday that the program was dealing with some illness right now.

Tonight’s officials: Todd Austin, Jeffrey Anderson and Bharat Ramnanan.

How to Watch Alabama vs Jackson State

Who: Well. 4 Alabama (9-2) vs Jackson State (1-10)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads the all-time series vs Jackson State 3-0.

Last Meeting: It is Nov. 17, 2009, Alabama defeated Jackson State 86-69. Of the Crimson Tide starters, Mikhail Torrance and JaMychal Green lead with 13 points each, while Torrance amassed a solid eight assists. However, it was the Alabama bench that stole the show. Tony Mitchell recorded a team-leading 23 points alongside five rebounds, while Charvez Davis amassed 16 points of his own in the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost for the second consecutive year in the CM Newton Classic, this time to Gonzaga by a final score of 100-90. Alabama rocketed out of the gate to a 20-11 lead, but Drew Timme and the Bulldogs had other plans. Brandon Miller led the Crimson Tide with a Massive 36 points, followed by Jaden Bradley with his 18 points. Alabama was able to cut into the Gonzaga lead at multiple points in the second half, but the Crimson Tide’s defense could not stop the Bulldogs’ offense.

Last time out, Jackson State: It was an ugly outing for the Tigers on Saturday against Texas Tech as Jackson State was thumped by the Red Raiders 102-52. The game marked the Tigers’ 10th loss out of their first 11 games. Keionte Cornelius led the Tigers with 12 points while Jamarcus Jones had 10, but neither were nearly enough in the Jackson State loss.

