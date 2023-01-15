Live updates: Well. 4 Alabama men’s basketball hosts LSU

Alabama men’s basketball can improve to 5-0 in the SEC when it hosts LSU on Saturday afternoon.

The Tide, ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, will tip off at 3 pm CT in Coleman Coliseum against the unranked Tigers, who are 1-3 in the SEC under first-year Coach Matt McMahon.

Check back here for live updates once the game begins.

SECOND HALF

Alabama 94, LSU 53 (3:35): Alabama is starting to heat up as it tries to maintain its 40-point lead. Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley hit back-to-back three pointers to improve the Tide’s second half to 3-of-16. Alabama is 17-of-49 for the game and has climbed into the top five of the SEC record book for attempts in a game.

Alabama 85, LSU 42 (7:35): Brandon Miller hit Alabama’s first and only three-pointer of the second half to reach 31 points for the game on 7-of-11 shooting from deep. The Tide is 1-of-12 on Threes since Halftime and 7-of-19 overall, but has made all 11 of its free throws to grow its lead to 43 points over LSU.

Alabama 71, LSU 36 (11:49): The three-point party has subsided in Coleman Coliseum, with Alabama opening the second half 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney went to the bench with 13-plus minutes left, and Nate Oats is giving extended minutes to Rylan Griffen, Dom Welch, Noah Gurley and Nick Pringle. It’s been a rough-shooting afternoon for Griffen, the freshman who is 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. Gurley is 1-of-5. But LSU is shooting 25 percent and has shown few signs of threatening the still-gigantic lead.

Alabama 65, LSU 26 (3:40 p.m.): Alabama has started 0-for-4 on three pointers in the second half, which will make it harder to threaten the school and SEC record of 23 makes set against LSU two years ago. But LSU is shooting a dreadful 23 percent from the field and the Tide is still out-rebounding the Tigers, 37-22. Alabama has only turned it over four times, too.

FIRST HALF

Alabama 59, LSU 22 (halftime): With the first-half clock about to expire, Jaden Bradley launched a Desperation three-pointer from near half-court and it dropped, a fitting ending to a first half in which Alabama shot 14-of-33 on three pointers. The 37-point lead means Alabama has outscored its opponents by a combined 100 points since the start of the Ole Miss game last week. It beat Ole Miss by 22, Kentucky by 26 and Arkansas by 15.

Alabama 47, LSU 15 (3:28): This is already one of the most lopsided games in recent memory for Alabama, which could take a 30-point lead into the Halftime Locker room. Alabama is 11-of-27 on three pointers and out-rebounding LSU, 26-14. Miller has 22 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting in 14 minutes before getting pulled to a standing ovation by Nate Oats. It’s currently a 16-1 run.

Alabama 38, LSU 14 (6:45): This game continues to get out of hand for LSU, which has no answer for Alabama’s barrage of three pointers. The Tide is now 8-of-22, with Dom Welch connecting on his first since joining the Tide in the offseason. Miller has 19 points, the Tide has 10 Offensive rebounds and Alabama’s defense is holding LSU to 21 percent shooting. It’s a Rout in a frenzied Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama 29, LSU 11 (9:06): Alabama keeps shooting, and they’ve opened an 18-point lead. The Tide is already 7-of-21 on three pointers, with Brandon Miller making five of his eight — including back-to-back triples that sent Coleman Coliseum into a frenzy.

Alabama 18, LSU 9 (1 p.m.): LSU called a timeout after Brandon Miller was wide open and squared up to knock down his third three-pointer. The Tide has not been shy in letting it fly from deep and has missed a bunch early, but is grabbing Offensive rebounds.

Alabama 11, LSU 6 (3:57 p.m.): Both teams have played to their strengths so far, with 11 of the first 14 field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. Alabama is 3-of-7 on threes, with two makes from Brandon Miller, and LSU is 2-of-4. Alabama entered the game third in the SEC in three-point percentage (35.4) and LSU was fourth (34.7).

PREGAME

— Another sellout in Coleman Coliseum. The arena is packed up to its corners, like last Saturday against Kentucky.

— No changes to Alabama’s starting lineup. It’s still Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.

— Alabama announced before the game that junior forward Darius Miles is out for the season because of an ankle injury. Miles suffered the injury in the preseason and missed four early-season games. They had been out since Dec. 28 for what Nate Oats called at the time personal reasons. Miles was a depth option for Alabama, with 40 minutes played in six appearances this season. They scored nine points.

Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.