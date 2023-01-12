Live updates: Well. 4 Alabama men’s basketball at No. 15 Arkansas

Alabama men’s basketball will play its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it will face a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road.

The No. 4 Tide will meet No. 15 Arkansas at 6 pm CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.

FIRST HALF

Arkansas 33, Alabama 33 (halftime): Alabama weathered Arkansas’ 9-0 run to score five of the final seven points of the first half — including four by Dom Welch, his first points in a Tide uniform. Brandon Miller has not attempted a shot in 18 minutes, and his two freshmen companions, Avery Bradley and Noah Clowney, have also largely been non-factors. Clowney has three fouls and three points, while Bradley is 1-of-6 shooting. Alabama is being out-rebounded, 21-19, and is 2-of-10 on three pointers but has limited its turnovers to six.

Arkansas 29, Alabama 28 (1:43): Here comes the Arkansas run. Seven consecutive points from the Hogs have erased what had been as large as a seven-point lead. Alabama’s past four possessions have featured four missed free throws, two missed shots and a turnover.

Alabama 28, Arkansas 22 (3:26): Alabama is a basket away from opening a game-high lead over Arkansas, which has missed 13 of its past 17 shots. The Tide has evened the rebounding margin at 17 and hit its second three-pointer, by Jaden Bradley. Alabama is still 2-of-9 from deep, which is one of its quietest three-point shooting starts on the season.

Alabama 21, Arkansas 16 (6:18): Alabama’s defense continues to get the job done, limiting Arkansas to 30 percent shooting and 0-for-3 on three-pointers. The Hogs entered 335th in Division I in three-point percentage at 28.7. Alabama had a stretch of three consecutive turnovers but still only had four for the game. Something else to watch: Brandon Miller has yet to attempt a shot.

Alabama 17, Arkansas 12 (11:27): It was a 12-5 run for Alabama between media timeouts, with the Tide having hit four of its past five shots and its past four free throws. Arkansas still holds a 9-5 rebounding advantage, but the Hogs have turned it over six times to Alabama’s one.

Alabama 11, Arkansas 7 (2:12 p.m.): Alabama has scored six consecutive points, including two free throws by Jahvon Quinerly, who was whistled along with Arkansas’ Anthony Black for off-setting technical fouls. Quinerly was fouled going to the basket and then knocked the ball out of Black’s hands, causing a brief scuffle.

Arkansas 7, Alabama 5 (3:53 p.m.): Noah Clowney hit the Tide’s first shot of the game, a three-pointer, but the team is 0-for-5 since. Arkansas is out-rebounding Alabama, 6-1, and rebounding had been Slipping in recent games, Nate Oats noted during his pregame radio interview. The Tide spent much of the first two months of the season in the top three nationally in rebounding margin but have fallen to No. 12 at plus-8.3.

PREGAME

— “Our guys aren’t going to play scared,” Nate Oats said during his pregame CTSN radio interview. Oats noted how Alabama has experience playing in a tough road environment at Houston this season.

— No changes to Alabama’s starting lineup, which has settled into Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.

