Live Updates: Well. 2 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Still undefeated.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is 7-0 in conference play — the last unbeaten team in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide will look to keep it that way as the Mississippi State Bulldogs come into town Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Since beginning the season 11-0, the Bulldogs are just 1-7. That includes a 78-67 loss to Alabama in Starkville on Dec. 28. Mississippi State’s Lone SEC win came against Ole Miss on Jan. 7.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button