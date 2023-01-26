Live Updates: Well. 2 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Still undefeated.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is 7-0 in conference play — the last unbeaten team in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide will look to keep it that way as the Mississippi State Bulldogs come into town Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Since beginning the season 11-0, the Bulldogs are just 1-7. That includes a 78-67 loss to Alabama in Starkville on Dec. 28. Mississippi State’s Lone SEC win came against Ole Miss on Jan. 7.

The Crimson Tide will play its first game in Tuscaloosa since the arrest of former player Darius Miles.

Pregame

Tipoff is slated for 8 pm CT

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Who: Well. 4 Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads, 131-77

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs played in each of their opening games of conference play on Dec. 28. Alabama came away victorious 78-67 at Humphrey Coliseum behind 20 points from Mark Sears and 19 points from Brandon Miller. The Crimson Tide led by four at the half before pulling away in the second 20 minutes.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Missouri 85-64 in Columbia on Saturday night to remain unbeaten in SEC play. Noah Clowney led the charge with 17 points and 14 rebounds while Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to add 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday night against Florida in Starkville. Mississippi State trailed the Gators by 16 before crawling all the way back only to lose in the end.

Tolu Smith recorded another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.8 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.6 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.7 apg)

Mississippi State leaders:

Scoring: Tolu Smith (13.7 ppg)

Rebounding: Tolu Smith (8.1 rpg)

Assists: Dashawn Davis (3.2 apg)

