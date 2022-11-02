Live Updates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Winston-Salem State
Final: Wake Forest 82, Winston-Salem State 69
- Daivien Williamson: 25 pts, 7-10 FG
- Tyree Appleby: 17 pts
- Andrew Carr: 11 pts
Second Half, Under 4 (3:30): 71-58 Wake Forest
- Bradford 1-2 from the line
- Alston 2-2 from the line
- Appleby 2-2 from the line
- Hicklin 2-2 from the line
- Alston 1-2 from the line
- Hildreth 1-2 from line
- Alston and-one opportunity, converts
- Timeout Wake Forest
- Hildreth 2-2 from line
- Make 1-2 from line
- WSSU timeout
- Appleby 1-2 from the line
- Williamson 2-2 from the line
- Alston 0-2 from the line
- Parson’s layup
- Appleby 2-2 from the line
Second Half, Under 8 (7:59): 64-54 Wake Forest
- Baby jump-shot by Williamson
- Williamson three-pointer
- Parson 2-2 from the foul line
- Timeout WSSU
- Parson 2-2 from the foul line
- Hildreth alley oop to Bradford
Second Half, Under 12 (11:00): 56-47 Wake Forest
- KC Shaw and-one opportunity, Misses
- Williamson fouled in the paint, 2-2 from the line
- Damari Monsanto drains a three
- Three-pointer from Gibson
- Monsanto second-straight three
- And-one opportunity Hicklin, misses, but ball goes back to WSSU
Second Half, Under 16 (15:46): 50-38 Wake Forest
- Drive + and-one for Alston
- Charge drawn by Zach Keller
- Alston 2-2 from the line
- Lucas Taylor draws a foul in the paint, 1-2 from the line
- Tyree Appleby falling away three
- Jumper by Wilkins
- Tech on Parson, Appleby 2-2 from line
- Three-pointer by Northam
Second Half, First 4 (20:00): 41-27 Wake Forest
- Andrew Carr layup in the paint
- Foul on Carr, Alston 1-2 from line
- Drive and layup by Appleby
- Carr fouled, 2-2 from the line
- Gibson over Marsh for two in the paint
- Alley oop to Marsh
- Corner three by Springs for WSSU
- Springs three-pointer from the top of the key
- Carr fouled in the paint, 1-2 from the line
- Layup by Alston
End of First Half: 41-27 Wake Forest
- Daivien Williamson: 16 pts, 5-6 FG, 2-3 3PT
- Andrew Carr: 6 pts, 5 reb
- Tyree Appleby and Lucas Taylor: 5 pts
First Half, Under 4 (3:43): 33-24 Wake Forest
- Andrew Carr three-pointer
- Nice charge taken by Appleby
- Nice step-back by Williamson
- Steal, and-one by Carr, converts
- Buzzer-beater three by Hicklin
First Half, Under 8 (6:35): 26-14 Wake Forest
- Williamson fouled, 2-2 from the line
- Jonathan Hicklin 0-2 from the line for WSSU
- Layup by Hildreth
- Hicklin gets the rebound and taps in
- Goaltending is WSSU
- Alston for two is a back-door cut
- Marsh 1-2 on the line
- Fennell three-pointer for WSSU
- Hicklin’s three-pointer
- Steve Forbes calls timeout
First Half, Under 12 (11:28): 13-6 Wake Forest
- Three-pointer by Williamson
- Goaltending by Davion Bradford
- Good drive and finish by Lucas Taylor for two
- Three-pointer by Williamson
- Three-pointer by Alston for WSSU
- Three-pointer by Taylor
- Big block by Andrew Carr
- Three-pointer by Nathan Spring for WSSU
- Two in the paint for Bradford
First Half, Under 16 (15:52): 11-0 Wake Forest
- Damage Teal gets first points for Rams on layup
- Zach Keller registers first points at Wake with a layup
- Bobi Klintman checks into the game for his debut
- Foul on Damari Monsanto, Ketron Shaw 1-2 at line
- Jeremy Dixon good from three for the Rams
First Half, First 4 (20:00): 0-0
- Hildreth and Williamson lead off the scoring for the Deacs
- Appleby three-pointer
- Fast break and-one for Williamson
Pregame Notes:
- Wake Forest Starters
- G Tyree Appleby
- G Daivien Williamson
- G Cam Hildreth
- F Andrew Carr
- F Matthew Marsh
- Winston-Salem State Starters
- G Jaylen Alston
- G Isaac Parson
- G Jonathan Hicklin
- F DyQuavis Wilkins
- F Jaylon Gibson
- Wake Forest will be without transfer guard Jao Ituka tonight. He hurt his knee in a behind-closed-doors scrimmage against Ohio State.
- G Tyree Appleby, F Zach Keller, F Bobi Klintman, F Davion Bradford and F Andrew Carr are all set to make their debuts with the Demon Deacons.
