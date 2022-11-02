Live Updates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Winston-Salem State

Final: Wake Forest 82, Winston-Salem State 69

  • Daivien Williamson: 25 pts, 7-10 FG
  • Tyree Appleby: 17 pts
  • Andrew Carr: 11 pts

Second Half, Under 4 (3:30): 71-58 Wake Forest

  • Bradford 1-2 from the line
  • Alston 2-2 from the line
  • Appleby 2-2 from the line
  • Hicklin 2-2 from the line
  • Alston 1-2 from the line
  • Hildreth 1-2 from line
  • Alston and-one opportunity, converts
  • Timeout Wake Forest
  • Hildreth 2-2 from line
  • Make 1-2 from line
  • WSSU timeout
  • Appleby 1-2 from the line
  • Williamson 2-2 from the line
  • Alston 0-2 from the line
  • Parson’s layup
  • Appleby 2-2 from the line

.

