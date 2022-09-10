Live Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini football game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Read a full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button