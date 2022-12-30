Live updates: UAB basketball plays host to UTEP

Welcome back to Bartow Arena, where UAB looks to remain undefeated in league action against the UTEP Miners.

The Blazers enter the game at 10-2 overall, 1-0 in C-USA, and are currently 54 in the NCAA NET.

Jordan “Jelly” Walker continues to lead the Nation in scoring, averaging 24.5 ppg, and UAB is ranked fifth in the Nation in scoring (86.9 ppg). The Blazers have won the past seven meetings in the series and own a 16-9 overall record against UTEP. Stay tuned to al.com/uab for postgame coverage:

— UTEP gets on track with consecutive field goals from Tae Hardy and Shamar Givance to power back ahead 50-43.

— Eric Gaines hits all three free throws and Trey Jemison intercepts a pass at halfcourt and feeds it to Gaines for a thunderous slam. UAB trails 45-43 with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

— UTEP 45, UAB 38 (11:27) | Under-12 timeout: The Blazers are currently on a 6-2 run and have not allowed the Miners to score in the last 2:44. UTEP fouls before the media timeout and UAB has free throws coming up after the break.

— Efrem “Butta” Johnson comes out of a scrum, following a missed free throw, and grabs a quick layup plus the foul on UTEP. Buffen follows it up with a Steal and layup.

— UTEP 43, UAB 32 (2:59 p.m.) | Under-16 timeout: The Blazers have yet to make a field goal this half (0-for-5) and are currently in a 2:04 scoring drought. UTEP has a 9-2 run to open the second half.

— UTEP’s Otis Frazier knocks down a 3-pointer to increase the Miner lead to 37-30. Eric Gaines hits a pair of free throws after being fouled on a dunk attempt and pulls UAB back within 5 points.

— The second half is underway and UAB misses its first shot attempt. KJ Buffen forces a turnover on the other end but returns it right back to the Miners.

HALFTIME: UTEP 34, UAB 30

— The Blazers are losing the battle for the boards (minus-13) but have forced 13 turnovers that resulted in 15 points. Jordan Walker leads UAB with 10 points and 3 assists, followed by KJ Buffen with 9 points and 3 steals. Tavin Lovan and Ty Brewer have scored 4 points each.

— Jordan Walker scores on consecutive possessions, throwing up a layup and knocking down UAB’s first 3-pointer of the game to pull within 30-26 with less than three minutes remaining.

— UTEP 27, UAB 21 (3:59) | Under-4 timeout: Tavin Lovan knocks down a pair of free throws to pull the Blazers with a couple of possessions, but UAB’s Ty Brewer and UTEP’s Tae Hardy are assessed technical fouls before the final media timeout of the first half.

— The Miners are fouled on back-to-back possessions but only score 4 points. UTEP leads 27-19 with less than six minutes remaining in the opening half.

— KJ Buffen is on a personal 5-0 run, grabbing a layup plus the harm and a dunk to pull the Blazers within 23-19.

— UTEP 22, UAB 14 (7:42) | Under-8 timeout: The Blazers are currently on a 2:33 scoring drought and are being outrebounded 18-8 by the Miners.

— The Miners hit another strong run, breaking free for an 8-point lead with a 7-2 run powered by Tae Hardy and Otis Frazier III.

— UTEP 17, UAB 12 (10:24) | Under-12 timeout: Tavin Lova scores on an assist from Javian Davis, but UTEP’s Calvin Solomon keeps the lead at 5 points with a layup on the other end.

— The Miners are without fear as they hit a quick 5-1 run to take a 15-10 lead with less than 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

— UAB gets back in rhythm as KJ Buffen forces a Steal and Jordan Walker gifts an alley-oop to Eric Gaines, who throws down the emphatic slam. The Blazers are currently on a 7-0 run to pull within a single point, 10-9.

— UTEP 10, UAB 2 (15:42) | Under-16 timeout: UAB is currently in the midst of a 2:57 scoring drought, allowing UTEP to power ahead on a 10-0 run.

— Blazers shooting 1-of-3 from the field as the Miners take a 6-2 lead off back-to-back 3-pointers.

— UTEP wins the tip but misses its first shot attempt of the game. KJ Buffen gets the scoring started with a layup following a Miner turnover.

PREGAME

— UAB lineup: G Jordan Walker, G Eric Gaines, F Ty Brewer, F KJ Buffen, C Trey Jemison.

— UTEP lineup: G Tae Hardy, G Shamar Givance, F Calvin Solomon, F Ze’Rik Onyema, F Otis Frazier III