Welcome back to Bartow Arena, where UAB looks to remain unbeaten at home against SEC foe South Carolina.

The Blazers enter the game at 7-2 overall and ranked 61 in the NCAA NET and 47 in KenPom, and Jordan “Jelly” Walker currently leads the Nation with an average of 24.8 ppg.

— UAB 13, South Carolina 11 (11:55) | Under-12 timeout: Not much has changed since the first media timeout, both teams are currently on scoring droughts of more than two minutes. UAB is 1 for its last 12 while the Gamecocks are 0-for-4 in its last few attempts.

— UAB 13, South Carolina 11 (13:34) | Under-16 timeout: UAB hits a 3:29 scoring drought, allowing the Gamecocks to tie the game on an 11-1 run before Eric Gaines stops the bleeding. The Blazers are 4-of-12 shooting and have forced two turnovers.

— Jordan Walker opens the game with three straight 3-pointers, plus an and-1 opportunity, to give the Blazers a 10-0 lead before South Carolina scores its first basket. Walker has xx points in the first two minutes.

— UAB wins the tip and Jordan “Jelly” Walker hits a 3-pointer to open the game.

PREGAME

–UAB lineup: G Jordan Walker, G Eric Gaines, F Ty Brewer, F KJ Buffen, C Trey Jemison.

–South Carolina lineup: G Chico Carter Jr., G Meechie Johnson, F Hayden Brown, F Gregory Jackson II, F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.