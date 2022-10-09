LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball games

The Ateneo-La Salle rivalry match heads back to the Araneta Coliseum for the first time in three years, while UST and NU both aim to bounce back from recent losses

Winston carries La Salle late, helps snap 5-year losing streak to Rival Ateneo

For the first time in five years, the La Salle Green Archers defeated their Eternal Rival Ateneo Blue Eagles in a thrilling 83-78 finish.

Schonny Winston bucked a scoreless first quarter to finish with a wild line of 25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Baclaan-led NU staves off late UST Rally for second win

The NU Bulldogs fended off a late rally by the UST Growling Tigers to bounce back and earn their second win of the season, 69-63.

Kean Baclaan torched his former team with 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three, 7 assists, and 4 steals to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Read the full story here.

Preview

UST (1-1) vs NU (1-1)

In the opening match of the day, the UST Growling Tigers and the NU Bulldogs both shoot for a bounce-back win at 12 pm after sorry losses against La Salle and Ateneo, respectively.

Nic Cabañero, who is coming off a horrid 8-point game on 5-of-20 shooting right after his 33-point opening-day eruption, looks to stabilize his role in the UST offense while other key cogs like Migs Pangilinan and Royce Mantua likewise aim to get their shots falling and soon.

NU, on the other end, has plenty of options to go around and just needs to find some consistency in its pecking order.

Top guys like John Lloyd Clemente, Jake Figueroa, and former UST Recruit Kean Baclaan are expected to once again lead the way for the ever-scrappy Bulldogs.

La Salle (1-1) vs Ateneo (2-0)

In a battle of two early Final Four contenders, both La Salle and Ateneo look to keep their winning momentum as they rekindle their longtime rivalry at 4:30 pm.

Schonny Winston, Michael Phillips, and Kevin Quiambao are set to lead the Green Archers’ vaunted lineup anew, while Mark Nonoy will once again be counted on to orchestrate the offense if ever lead guard Evan Nelle will still be unable to suit up.

Meanwhile, the stacked Blue Eagles continue to mesh together with a new core now developing around MVP Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and second-year Revelation Forthksy Padrigao, while new guys like Kai Ballungay and Paul Garcia keep up their integration with the title-winning system.

Both UST and NU are coming off losses, while La Salle and Ateneo are each coming off wins. Which team’s losing skid will continue and which winning streak will remain intact? – Rappler.com