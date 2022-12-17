Live updates Tigers vs Spiders

Clemson basketball will try to get headed back in the right direction in its last non-conference game of the season.

The Tigers play Saturday night against Richmond as part of a Greenville Winter Invitational, a three-game holiday event also featuring South Carolina and Furman.

The previous holiday event didn’t go well for the Tigers. They were blown out last week, 76-58, by Loyola-Chicago, No. 220 in the NET rankings, at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. Clemson and Richmond are separated by just two spots in the rankings at No. 122 and 124, respectively.

Clemson had won four straight, including its ACC opener Dec. 2 against Wake Forest, 77-57. The Tigers will return to conference play Wednesday at Georgia Tech.

What time, channel is the Clemson basketball game?

What: Clemson (8-3) vs. Richmond (5-5)

Clemson (8-3) vs. Richmond (5-5) When: 7 p.m. Saturday

7 p.m. Saturday Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Radio: Clemson Athletic Network (WCCP) / Sirius XM 371

