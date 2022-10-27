Live Updates: Thursday’s AHSAA volleyball state championship tournament

Championship play at the AHSAA Elite 8 state Championship tournament ends today with three classes deciding titles.

Class 3A starts at 10 am with Prattville Christian playing Plainview, followed by Class 6A at noon with Bayside Academy taking on Spanish Fort and Class 7A ends the Championships at 2 pm with Bob Jones playing McGill-Toolen.

The two winningest volleyball programs in the state are both in action. Bayside Academy has 30 titles, including the past 20 straight, and McGill-Toolen has 21 championships.

Check back frequently for updates.

3:52 pm, Bob Jones stays alive: The Patriots topped McGill-Toole 25-20 with game point coming on an ace by Ezra Tyrrel to push the 7A title match to a fourth set. McGill won the first two 25-18, 25-13.

3:44 pm, Third-set thriller: Bob Jones and McGill-Toolen are in a pressure-packed battle in the third set of the Class 7A championship. The teams are tied at 18-all after McGill took the first two sets in the best-of-5, 25-18, 25-13.

3:27 pm, Yellow Jackets make it 2 straight: McGill-Toolen took the second set of the Class 7A championship, 25-13, to lead 2-0 over Bob Jones. Juliet Galla has 12 digs to lead the Yellow Jackets. Paris McQuirter and Chelsea Daffin have 7 Kills each.

3:01 pm, McGill-Toolen in the lead: The Yellow Jackets came from behind early to claim the first set, 25-18 over Bob Jones. The Patriots were up as much as 7-2 early, but thanks to 5 kills from Chelsea Daffin and Anna Grace Sparks the Jackets were able to come out on top.

2:03 p.m., Bayside Academy streaks to 21st straight! The Admirals kept the Championship streak alive, beating Spanish Fort 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11, 15-12) for the Class 6A crown. Haley Roninson had 19 kills, Misty Kate Smith had 14, Maysie Douglas had 13 and Georgia McInnis had 11. Mary Katherine Whitehurst had 34 digs to lead the champs. Grier Broughton had 21 digs. Reese Varden led Spanish Fort with 21 kills. Mary Madison Lyles had 35 digs and Bailey Hope had 27.

1:43 pm, Bayside rolls to send Championship to fifth set: The Admirals tied the 6A title match with a dominating 25-11 win in the fourth set. Bayside Academy scored seven straight to break an 8-8 tie on the way to the win. One set to decide the crown.

1:20 pm, Spanish Fort is top after 3: The Toros took the third set 25-21 to lead 2-1 in the 6A title match. So far, Bailey Hope has 23 digs for Spanish Fort and Reese Varden has 15 kills. Mary Katherine Whitehurst has 24 digs for Bayside and Haley Roninson has 15 kills.

12:51 pm, No surprise: In this battle of heavyweights, it’s not a shock that we’re tied after 2 sets. Bayside Academy tied the match with Spanish Fort at 1-all. The Admirals won the second set 25-22, rallying from an early deficit in the set by going from down 12-9 to a lead as large as 20-14. The third set is underway.

12:28 pm, Spanish Fort takes 1-0 lead: The Toros won the opening set of the Class 6A Championship match, 25-20. Spanish Fort never trailed and the 5-point final advantage was the largest of the set. The Toros lead 7-4 in set No. 2 of the best-of-5 matches.

11:56 am, 6A Championship will go south: No matter who wins, the AHSAA blue map Championship Trophy will be going south to Baldwin County this afternoon. Bayside Academy will be trying to win an unbelievable 21st consecutive title against county rival Spanish Fort. Spanish Fort has won three titles, in 2015, 2018 and 2019. The two schools are less than 10 miles apart.

11:21 am, Prattville Christian takes the crown! The Panthers wrapped up their first AHSAA volleyball state championship with a 3-1 win over Plainview. PCA won it 25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22. Hannah Jones had 30 kills for the winners and 17 digs. Avery Rodgers had 15 digs and Natalee Wheeler had 10. Plainview’s Jocelyn Hatfield had 12 kills, Saydi Jackson had 10 and Abby McGee had 20 digs.

10:40 am, It’s all tied up: Plainview won the second set 25-16 over Prattville Christian to knot the 3A Championship at 1-all.

10:25 am, Prattville Christian takes early lead: The Panthers took the first set of today’s opening Championship match, 25-13 over Plainview in the Class 3A finals. Plainview leads the second set 13-8.