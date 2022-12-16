Live updates: Texas, Louisville play for NCAA volleyball Championship

Texas pulled out a 25-18 win in Set 3 to take a 2-1 lead on the match. This team has been on fire since dropping the opening set and put on a dazzling defensive performance — the defense is up to 11 blocks on the match. Offensively, they hit another strong .300 clip in the third and they got their star player more involved. Logan Eggleston improved her stat line to 11 kills on .206 hitting after hitting .000 in the first set. Phillips is up to 11 kills as well and Madi Skinner leads with 13 kills on a strong .435 hitting efficiency. San Diego was held to .000 hitting in the third set, struggling with errors often. They are now hitting .069 on the match.

The Longhorns came out hot in the third set with an 8-3 start. San Diego started to chip away… but then Eggleston started to heat up. She accounted for four kills out of Texas’ five points. She started to look more comfortable out there, and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres started to send the ball to her go-to a lot more often. Texas’ depth allowed them to perform even without their star hitter, and now with her contributing offensively, they are even more lethal.

Texas’ block then came up big when they needed it, stuffing USD twice in a row for a 22-16 lead. Another block gave Texas set point, and then Eggleston went up with Bella Bergmark for another HUGE block, ending on a 3-0 run to take a 2-1 lead on the match. The Longhorns defense came up so big in that set, especially towards the end at crunch time.

The Longhorns are now just one set away from the Championship match and San Diego faces a must-win fourth set.