Live updates, scores from Maui

Louisville men’s basketball closes out the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Wednesday night trying to claim seventh place and its first win of the season.

The Cardinals (0-5) were smothered by No. 21 Texas Tech 70-38 on Tuesday and will face Cincinnati in Wednesday’s final game at 7:30 pm Kenny Payne’s first season as Coach has gotten off to a rough start, and the trip to Hawaii has resulted in double-digit blowout losses to ranked teams so far.

Here’s how to watch the game Tonight and bookmark and refresh this page for regular updates throughout.

How to watch Louisville basketball vs. Cincinnati on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 23

Location: Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirectTV 209; Dish 143)

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: Listen to WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM

U of L men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: Live score updates

