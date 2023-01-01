Live updates: Oregon Women’s basketball vs. USC

We are live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and USC.

The Ducks (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) have lost two straight.

The Trojans (11-2, 1-1) defeated Oregon State on Friday.

Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (2 pm, Pac-12 Network).

4th QUARTER: OREGON 55, USC 38 – 10:00

—

End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 55, USC 38

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 15, Gray 12, Hanson 9, Paopao 7, Kyei and VanSlooten 4 each, Hosendove and Basham 2 each

— Kennedy Basham third foul at 1:18

— Chance Gray up to 12 points

— 6-0 Oregon run, 49-30 4:24

— Phillipina Kyei third foul at 5:48

HALFTIME: OREGON 41, USC 22

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 13, Gray and Paopao 7 each, Hanson 6, Hosendove, Kyei, VanSlooten and Basham 2 each

— Endyia Rogers attacking the rim, 4/6 FG with five from 2, with four assists

— Kennedy Basham sits at 5:10

— Rayah Marshall third foul at 7:24

— Kennedy Basham checks in at 7:57. First action since Nov. 7 season opener.

End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 19, USC 8

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 8, Hanson 3, Hosendove, Paopao, Kyei, VanSlooten 2 each

— USC 3/17 from the field

— 9-0 Oregon run after three from Taya Hanson, 19-8 UO. USC timeout – 1:30

— Both teams having a hard time shooting

— Rayah Marshall with five points and five rebounds for USC

— Oregon with a few hustle baskets, 6-3 UO. USC timeout – 7:38

— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei

— Kennedy Basham going through pregame warmups

— Kelly Graves on pregame radio says guard Ahlise Hurst is “definitely not going to play today.” Could be out “a couple of weeks.”