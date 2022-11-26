Live updates: Oregon men’s basketball vs. Michigan State at PKI

We are live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 12 Michigan State.

The Spartans (3-2) are 2.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com.

The Ducks (2-3) are without guards Brennan Rigsby, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jermaine Couisnard and Tyrone Williams, who injured his right ankle Thursday night.

2nd HALF: OREGON 30, MICHIGAN STATE 33 – 8:00 p.m.

HALFTIME: OREGON 30, MICHIGAN STATE 33

— Oregon scoring: Ware 11, Soares 7, Richardson 5, Dante 4, Guerrier 3

— Rivaldo Soares 3 at the buzzer cuts the gap to 34-30; Oregon opened 4/7 FG then went 8/24

— 9-0 Michigan State run, Spartans lead 28-27 2:00 to half; Oregon timeout

— Quincy Guerrier second foul at 2:52 and sites

— Oregon builds its lead to 25-17 5:25; Michigan State timeout

— Strange situations as N’Faly Dante is woozy and subbed out with 9:11 to go. He doesn’t sit in a chair at first, sort of flopped over half on chairs and half on the floor. He was helped onto chairs before walking to the locker room.

— Kel’el Ware with 6 points, 3 rebounds

— Michigan State misses 7 straight from the field

— 5-0 Michigan State start followed by 10-2 Oregon run with two three-pointers by Kel’el Ware

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, Kel’el Ware, N’Faly Dante

— Michigan State starters: Pierre Brooks, Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko