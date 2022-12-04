Live updates: Oregon men’s basketball at UCLA

We are live from Pauley Pavilion for today’s game between Oregon and No. 21 UCLA.

The Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) are 10-point underdogs, according to VegasInsider.com.

The Bruins (6-2, 1-0) might have Will McClendon make his college debut.

Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (2 pm, ESPN).

2nd HALF: OREGON 54, UCLA 57 – 3:33

— 57-54 UCLA with 3:33 to go

— Tied at 49. Tyger Campbell with a running basket.

— 9-0 Oregon run, 47-44 UO retakes the lead. UCLA responds with 5 straight.

— UCLA takes 44-38 lead and Quincy Guerrier hits a 3, Oregon timeout – 13:12. Bruins 9/12 FG and with more points in 6:48 than in the first half.

— Tyger Campbell 3 ties it at 31, Bruins take 33-31 lead and Oregon responds with a 3 from Kel’el Ware

— 4 quick UCLA points. Jaylen Clark hits a 3, UCLA’s first, and it’s back to a 1-point game.

HALFTIME: OREGON 27, UCLA 21

— Oregon scoring: Guerrier 10, Richardson 5, Rigsby and Ware 4 each, Dante and Wur 2 each

— Oregon 12/23 (52.5%) from the field, including 10 of 17 from 2. UCLA 0/7 from three.

— 9 Oregon turnovers have led to 10 UCLA points

— Jaylen Clark second foul with 2.7 to go

— Quincy Guerrier back in with 3:40 to half.

— UCLA got to within 1 four times, Oregon responds with 6-0 run to make it 24-17 4:16 – UCLA timeout

— Quincy Guerrier leaves with right ankle injury with 6:11 to go. He is helped to the locker room, putting some weight on his foot but it seems to be in pain.

— Will McClendon checks in, making his college debut after missing last season with a torn left ACL

— Oregon slows down and has several empty possessions while draining the shot clock

— UCLA with a couple of high floaters over Kel’el Ware, who responds with a basket; 16-13 UO

— N’Faly Dante with his second foul at 11:52

— Will Richardson has twice passed up on opportunities for above-the-rim plays for Rivaldo Soares

— Second foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr. at 14:17

— 7-0 Oregon run, UCLA 0 for last 4 from field

— Brennan Rigsby checks in early for Kel’el Ware

— Couple of Oregon turnovers lead to 4 UCLA points

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, Kel’el Ware, N’Faly Dante