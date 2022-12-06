Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news

The Bulldogs are currently getting ready for the College Football Playoff. But with most teams already looking ahead to next season, Georgia has already begun thinking about how next season’s team will look.

The Georgia roster and coaching staff have begun to take shape for the 2023 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching decisions.

Georgia knows it will have to be active in shaping the roster for next season. The Bulldogs are playing in the College Football Playoff, which puts a number of current players in an interesting position. Do they put their name in the portal, knowing they will be playing elsewhere next season? Or do they elect to wait until after the season concludes, and risk the possibility of not landing at a potential school.

“The focus is on our team. It wouldn’t be fair to all the guys playing if you weren’t focused on your team,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. “So you can’t put a ton of focus and attention to looking for kids in the Portal and things like that.”

The transfer portal will be open from Dec. 5 through Jan. 18. There will also be another Portal window open from May 1 through May 15.

The Bulldogs did not have a player enter the transfer Portal until after last season concluded, but the transfer Portal did not have the same windows that it does at this point in time.

Players have until Jan. 16, seven days after the national championship game, to declare for the NFL draft.

As for coaching updates, Georgia has not yet seen an Assistant leave for another program. Schools such as Auburn, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Colorado have all made hires. On Monday, Cincinnati hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, creating an opening at an ACC job.

Georgia football 2023 players in the transfer Portal