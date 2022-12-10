Live updates of Cocoa-FSU High School, Florida High in 2S football

Support local Journalism by unlocking Unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Follow live updates Tonight of Cocoa High football versus Florida High of Tallahassee in the FHSAA Class 2S state Championship game from Gene Cox Stadium.

Cocoa won in overtime, 38-31, the program’s fifth state football title and the first since 2016. Scroll down for updates and video.

More:Cocoa students and staff gathered to send Tigers off ahead of the state championship game

Pregame:Cocoa faces unbeaten, impressive Florida High in FHSAA 2S title game

1st Quarter

C – Mao Saito 25 FG, 2:21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button