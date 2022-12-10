Live updates of Cocoa-FSU High School, Florida High in 2S football

Support local Journalism by unlocking Unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

Follow live updates Tonight of Cocoa High football versus Florida High of Tallahassee in the FHSAA Class 2S state Championship game from Gene Cox Stadium.

Cocoa won in overtime, 38-31, the program’s fifth state football title and the first since 2016. Scroll down for updates and video.

1st Quarter

C – Mao Saito 25 FG, 2:21

Mid-quarter, the Tigers drove to the FH 15, where a hold and then a negative Rush pushed Cocoa back to the 28 before a pass to DayDay Farmer of 23 yards gave the team a first-and-goal at the 5. Another rushing the loss pushed Cocoa back to the 10, and the Tigers eventually settled for the field goal.

On a fourth-and-2 at Cocoa’s 49, a 24-yard run moved FH to the Tigers 25. At the end of the first, the Seminoles were 2nd-and-7 at the Cocoa 22.

2nd Quarter

Joshua Brown intercepted an overthrown FH pass in the end zone on the first play of the quarter. A 19-yard pass to Kyon Calhoun helped move Cocoa, and when Blake Boda scrambled 17 yards on a 3rd-and-14, the Tigers were at the FH 37. But a Cocoa personal foul pushed it back to the Tigers 47. An incompletion and a punt followed.

FH – Jalon Carter 2 run (Cole Allbaugh kick), 7:29

Florida High’s drive was jump-started by a 38-yard Micahi Danzy run, then a 12-yarder.

C – CJ Bragg 23 pass from Boda (Saito kick), 4:31

On the next drive, Boda completed an 11-yard pass to Farmer on a 4th-and-5. That put the Tigers at the FH 23. On 2nd-and-10, Bragg beat his defender over the middle, and Boda hit him for the score.

FH – Ashton Hampton 61 pass from Jeremy Johnston (Allbaugh kick), 1:04

Then, FH goes three-and-out, but Boda was intercepted on the next play. Three plays later, FH retook the lead, 14-10, when Hampton caught a short pass and outran two Defenders down the middle of the field to the end zone.

Halftime notes

The Tigers are hurting themselves with penalties, including the personal foul that pushed them back behind midfield after a big Boda run. Cocoa has six penalties for 49 yards. The Seminoles have outrushed Cocoa, 105-55. Cocoa has the passing yardage advantage, 139-106, but Florida High capitalized with 61 yards on a single touchdown pass. Each team has one turnover. Individually, Farmer has six catches for 56 yards.

3rd Quarter

C – Boda 7 run (Saito kick), 7:27

Cocoa starts fast. Passes of 10 and 40 yards to Farmer, a 12-yard Anthony Bridgewater run and a 10-yard pass to Nicholas Teeter get the Tigers to the FH 10. A facemask gets Cocoa to the 5, 1st-and-goal. On 3rd-and-goal from the 7, Boda scored on a keeper for a 17-14 Tigers lead.

C – Caleb Dobbs 50 interception return (Saito kick), 5:04

FH drove to the Cocoa 46, but on a 1st-and-10, Dobbs anticipated a pass, stepped in front of it and ran it back for another score and a 10-point lead, 24-14.

FH – Danzy 24 run (Allbaugh kick), 1:51

Florida High got right back to it with a 30-yard kickoff return to its own 34. A 22-yard pass to Brooks Hickman put the ball at Cocoa’s 44. Five runs later, the Seminoles were 3rd-and-4 on the Cocoa 24 , and Danzy ran in from there. Cocoa’s lead is 24-21.

On the ensuing kickoff, a penalty forced the Tigers to start from their 6. Cocoa ended the third quarter 2nd-and-2 from their 37.

4th Quarter

C – DayDay Farmer 29 pass from Boda (Saito kick), 11:08

On the second play of the final period, Boda took off for a 34-yard run to the FH 24. After a false start penalty, he hit Farmer for a touchdown and a 31-21 lead.

FH – Allbaugh 30 FG, 4:59

Florida High then moved to the Cocoa 48, Mostly by the run, but it was a 13-yard pass to Keisean Inman on 4th-and-8 that kept the drive going. A pass interference penalty moved the Seminoles to the Cocoa 27. After FH got to the 11, a sack by Javion Hilson and Dai’veon Parham forced the kick.

Cocoa’s next drive — again hindered by penalties — stalled.

FH – Rhyder Poppell 15 pass from Johnston (Allbaugh kick), 0:03

Florida High takes over with 2:07 to play at its own 38. Time out at 1:21, 4th-and-5 at its 43. And then another penalty, a pass interference, gives the Seminoles life at the Cocoa 42, 1 :16 remaining. Then, a Cocoa personal foul moves it to the 31.

When the penalty bug hit Florida High, the Seminoles were pushed back to their 36 for a 2nd-and-15. Danzy ran for 14, and Johnston then got the first down on a 7-yard run to the Cocoa 15. On 3rd-and-10, Johnston was stuffed for no gain. Time out with 17 seconds on the clock. Brown broke up the third-down pass. Time out at 11 seconds, fourth-and-10. Then, Johnston-to-Poppell ties the game.

Overtime

C – Boda 5 run (Saito kick)

After Cocoa scores, FH gets its turn. On second down at the 8, Javion Hill forces a fumble, and Dai’veon Parham recovers. cocoa wins, 38-31.