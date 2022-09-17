Live updates: Michigan football vs. UConn

End of third quarter: Michigan leads UConn 45-0

Q3 2:32: UConn goes three-and-out once again. Davis Warren in at QB for Michigan.

Corum adds a fifth TD

Q3 4:36: Blake Corum scores again from 11 yards out for his fifth touchdown of the game. It’s 45-0. They just need one more point to cover.

ABC reports that Cade McNamara is in the locker room after taking a couple of big hits towards the end of the first half. McCarthy is back in at QB.

Q3 10:38: As soon as I said that, they lost a bunch of yards on a botched reverse on the very next play. UConn ends up punting.

Q3 12:42: UConn starting to get some momentum on offense. They’re moving the ball, as they’re on the Michigan 43.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button