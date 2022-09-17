Live updates: Michigan football vs. UConn

End of third quarter: Michigan leads UConn 45-0

Q3 2:32: UConn goes three-and-out once again. Davis Warren in at QB for Michigan.

Corum adds a fifth TD

Q3 4:36: Blake Corum scores again from 11 yards out for his fifth touchdown of the game. It’s 45-0. They just need one more point to cover.

ABC reports that Cade McNamara is in the locker room after taking a couple of big hits towards the end of the first half. McCarthy is back in at QB.

Q3 10:38: As soon as I said that, they lost a bunch of yards on a botched reverse on the very next play. UConn ends up punting.

Q3 12:42: UConn starting to get some momentum on offense. They’re moving the ball, as they’re on the Michigan 43.

Second half underway

UConn gets the ball to start the second half.

Halftime: Michigan 38, UConn 0

McCarthy: 10-13, 172 yards

Corum: 9 rushes, 47 yards, 4 TDs

Bell: 4 catches, 61 yards

Side note: Cade McNamara came in at QB right before the half and received a standing ovation. Jake Moody also missed a 62-yard field goal as time expired.

Corum sets a career high for rushing TDs in a game

Q2 3:11: After two big pass plays, Corum adds his career-high fourth TD of the game. It’s now 38-0.

Q2 4:33: Michigan forces another three-and-out. Henning doesn’t take this one back, instead he calls for a fair catch.

Henning takes a punt to the house

Q2 6:05 AJ Henning Returns the punt 61 yards for the touchdown. Michigan now leads 31-0.

Q2 8:29: Not a good drive for Michigan’s offense. Credit to UConn’s defense for stuffing the run and forcing a coverage sack on third down. Michigan punts for the second time.

Q2 11:15 UConn goes three-and-out again, but this time the punt does not get blocked. Michigan actually has average field position for a change, starting at their own 29.

Corum gets TD No. 3

Q2 12:08: Corum runs up the gut to score his third touchdown of the half. Michigan leads 24-0

Michigan blocks punt

Q2 13:04: This time, Michigan does get off the field on third down. They force a UConn punt after Turner’s pass is incomplete. Michigan proceeds to block the punt.

Q2 14:11: Michigan thought they had gotten off the field, but a pass interference call on DJ Turner, who also dropped a potential interception on the play, moves the chains for UConn.

End of 1st quarter: Michigan 17, UConn 0

Michigan settles for three

Q1 0:38 UConn’s defense holds, forces a chip shot field goal from Jake Moody to make it 17-0.

UConn fumbles, Michigan recovers

Q1 2:09 UConn’s running back fumbles the exchange, Michigan falls on it.

Corum scores again

Q1 2:52: Blake Corum Plows ahead for his second touchdown of the game to make it 14-0 Michigan.

Q1 4:09 Michigan is moving the ball. Jim Harbaugh calls a timeout. It’ll be first and goal.

Q1 9:43: UConn QB Zion Turner Escapes the pocket and has his pass go right through his tight end’s hands. They end up punting.

Q1 10:30: MSU transfer Brandon Bouyer-Randle sniffs out the QB keeper and stops McCarthy in the backfield. Michigan punts.

Q1 11:55: Michigan sniffs out a Bubble screen from UConn and they force a three-and-out.

Michigan strikes quickly

Q1 12:53: Blake Corum 20-yard rushing touchdown. Michigan strikes quickly for the second straight week. 7-0 early.

Q1 14:11: Big play alert: JJ McCarthy hits Roman Wilson on a screen for 38 yards.

Kickoff

Michigan won the toss and elected to receive. They will get the ball first. Kickoff at 12:08 pm

Pregame

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart will also sit this game out.

Running back Donovan Edwards will not dress due to an injury suffered last week against Hawaii. Freshman CJ Stokes is expected to get more carries.

Michigan enters its final nonconference tune-up with its quarterback battle finally settled.

JJ McCarthy will make his second consecutive start under center and his first since being named the full-time starter by head Coach Jim Harbaugh. He was near perfect last week and will look to stay hot against UConn.

Michigan is heavy favorite once again this week, being favored by a whopping 46 points. The Wolverines didn’t quite cover the 51-point spread last week against Hawaii, so place your bets accordingly.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

UConn at Michigan

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/Radio: ABC/97.1

► Line: Michigan by 46

► Records: UConn 1-2; Well. 4 Michigan 2-0

► Series: Michigan leads 2-0 (Last time: Sept. 15, 2013 — Michigan 24, (at) Connecticut 21