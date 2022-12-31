Live updates from the Orange Bowl

MIAMI − Tennessee football will try to cap its best regular season in almost 20 years with a signature win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

It’s an all-orange Matchup as the No. 6 Vols (10-2) face the No. 7 Tigers (11-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 8 pm ET on ESPN.

This will be Tennessee’s first Bowl game that features two top-10 teams since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl. And it already has 10 regular-season wins for the first time since 2003.

But beating Clemson will be a tough task, especially since the Vols are short-handed.

