MIAMI − Tennessee football will try to cap its best regular season in almost 20 years with a signature win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

It’s an all-orange Matchup as the No. 6 Vols (10-2) face the No. 7 Tigers (11-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 8 pm ET on ESPN.

This will be Tennessee’s first Bowl game that features two top-10 teams since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl. And it already has 10 regular-season wins for the first time since 2003.

But beating Clemson will be a tough task, especially since the Vols are short-handed.

Quarterback Joe Milton will get his second start since Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, the Biletnikoff Award winner, and Cedric Tillman, a 2021 All-SEC performer, opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Linebacker Jeremy Banks did the same.

Tennessee football score vs. Clemson: Live updates from the Orange Bowl

Second quarter

HALFTIME: Tennessee 14, Clemson 3. Cade Klubnik inexplicably scrambles into the middle of the field with no timeouts and five seconds left. Tigers could have had a short field goal.

Clemson is on pace for 546 yards and six points.

Tennessee defense making plays at the right time.

1:20 left: Jaylen McCollough nearly had an INT.

1:47 left: Another Vols punt. Not sure about the third down screen call, or whatever that was.

3:03 left: Clemson’s offense stalls just past midfield. Tennessee still getting a lot of pressure.

3:46 left: Joseph Ngata makes a Vols defender miss and crosses into UT territory.

4:31 left: Couple incomplete passes and a three-and-out for the Vols offense.

5:11 left: Hey, a made field goal. BT Potter hits from 31 yards out.

Tennessee 14, Clemson 3.

8:00 left: Will Shipley hurdles a Vols defender and gets a first down. Clemson at the UT 30.

Squirrel White catch, Jabari Small TD puts UT up two scores

9:03 left: Touchdown Tennessee! Jabari Small 2-yard TD run.

PAT good. Tennessee 14, Clemson 0.

9:12 left: There’s the big play. Squirrel White over the top for 50 yards. First and goal Vols.

BT Potter Misses third field goal of first half as Vols continue to keep Clemson off the scoreboard

10:15 left: BT Potter no good from 42 yards out. How many times does he get to miss a field goal? Vols will take it.

Seems like Tennessee is getting a hit on the Clemson QB on every dropback. The big play on the drive was a throwback screen to Clemson’s Antonio Williams for 25 yards. The Vols limited Clemson to 12 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Will Shipley has five rushing yards on 3 carries.

10:57 left: Aaron Beasley TFL. What a half.

11:06 left: Clemson TE Davis Allen overthrows Clemson TE Jake Briningstool.

11:31 left: De’Shawn Rucker DPI on third down. UT secondary struggling to not get penalized on these 1-on-1s.

12:40 left: Aaron Beasley sack, his second of the first half. Tennessee blitzes have surprised Clemson.

13:55 left: Bryan Bresee sacks Joe Milton.

14:08 left: BT Potter no good from 49 yards out. Clemson’s field goal unit struggling.

Kudos to the Vols defense for bending but not breaking three times tonight in the first half. Vols have hit Cade Klubnik early and often.

First quarter

1:28 left: Kamal Hadde DPI. Vols defense playing well, but penalties have hurt.

1:37 left: Jaylen Wright loses yards on 3rd and 3. Vols will punt.

3:05 left: BT Potter no good from 55 yards out. Curious decisions by Dabo Swinney on the two scoring opportunities for the Tigers.

4:24 left: Jaylen McCollough flagged for DPI. Clemson driving.

Bru McCoy TD puts Tennessee on the board

5:17 left: Joe Milton to Bru McCoy for a 16-yard TD pass. Tennessee finally gave Milton some time to work there. Touchdown Tennessee.

PAT good. Tennessee 7, Clemson 0.

5:51 left: Joe Milton sneaks for a first down. Josh Heupel then called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for yelling at an official during the play.

7:09 left: Tennessee is going to have to run Joe Milton outside the tackles to be efficient.

Tennessee with another holding penalty. Two on this drive.

8:30 left: Bru McCoy catches for a first down. Gerald Mincey left the game with an injury on the previous play.

9:24 left: Clemson fake field goal snuffed out. Drew Swinney a couple yards short on the carry. Would have been a 44-yard field goal.

If Swinney pitched it to BT Potter, he would likely have converted. Tennessee defense gets a stop.

11:40 left: Klubnik completes a long pass to Cole Turner for a first down. Wesley Walker just late over the top.

12:12 left: Aaron Beasley, on a blitz up the middle, sacks Cade Klubnik.

13:10 left: Joe Milton sacked on third down. Paxton Brooks’ punt is short and out of bounds.

14:21 left: Joe Milton to Squirrel White for a first down catch. Clemson’s Bryan Bresee slow to get up.

15:00 left: Clemson wins the toss and defers. Tennessee will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame: Tennessee without Trevon Flowers, two others

Safety Trevon Flowers and cornerback Brandon Turnage are among the Vols players out of the Orange Bowl on Friday.

Neither played in the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt.

Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson is also out, which means the depth behind Joe Milton is limited to walk-ons Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler.

Tennessee is honoring Mike Leach, the late Mississippi State Coach who was a mentor to Josh Heupel, with a ‘MIKE’ helmet sticker during Friday’s game.

Clemson’s starting cornerback is out

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones will not dress tonight.

The senior cornerback has been nursing a hip injury. Jones started 10 games this season and has made 21 career starts in 48 games

