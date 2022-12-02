Live updates from the Big 12/Big East Battle

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season continues Thursday with a non-conference matchup at home against Seton Hall.

The No. 9 Jayhawks (7-1) came in off of an 87-55 win at home against Texas Southern. The Pirates (4-3) came off a 60-55 loss in a neutral-site game against Siena. The two sides are matching up in their part of the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Is Coach Bill Self’s Kansas Squad putting together back-to-back wins? Is Coach Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall Squad on its way to an upset? The game tipped off a little after 8 pm

Kansas leads 11-8 against Seton Hall with 14:13 left in the 1st half

Behind Jalen Wilson’s six points and some quality plays on both ends of the court by Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas leads 11-8 almost six minutes into the game. Ernest Udeh Jr. was the Jayhawks’ first big off the bench, and Joseph Yesufu is about to be the team’s first guard to check in. Approaching a couple tough matchups with Missouri and Indiana, it’ll be key for Udeh and Yesufu to be clicking as well as to give Kansas the best chance at a couple more wins.

Kevin McCullar Jr., starting after missing a game earlier in the week with a strained groin, hit a 3-pointer and has been doing well so far. He also has a rebound and a personal foul. He’s played every minute in this one ahead of this break.

Kansas gets possession after the tip-off, and this one is underway.

Kevin McCullar Jr. is going through warmups with the team about an hour before tip-off. He’s recovering from a strained groin, and was said to be day-to-day Wednesday by Bill Self. Considering Bobby Pettiford Jr. will be out, along with Cam Martin and Kyle Cuffe Jr., McCullar’s availability would be a big boost.

