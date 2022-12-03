Live updates from the ACC Championship

Clemson and North Carolina are coming into Saturday night’s ACC Championship game from different historical angles.

The Tigers are trying to win their seventh title in eight years. The Tar Heels are making their first appearance since 2015, when Clemson began its dynasty of six straight. North Carolina’s last ACC crown was in 1980.

“It’s normal for Clemson. It’s not normal for us,” North Carolina Coach Mack Brown said. “This is historic for us.”

What time, channel is Clemson football in the ACC championship?

Who: Clemson (10-2, 8-0) vs. North Carolina (9-3, 6-2)

What: ACC Championship Game

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When: 8 p.m

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)

Radio: WCCP/Clemson Radio Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

Radio: ESPN (Sean Kelley, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs)

“It’s certainly not a negative,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said, “when you have guys who have won games like this, been in games like this. I don’t think that’s bad or anything. But it will come down to how you play in this game and these four quarters.”

The Winner will earn a berth in the Orange Bowl to be played Dec. 30 in Miami with the likely opponent being Tennessee or Ohio State.

