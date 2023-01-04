Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball is looking to score back-to-back wins over teams from the state of Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide will face Ole Miss on Tuesday after a win on the road against Mississippi State the previous week.

Alabama (11-2, 1-0 SEC) is off to a strong start this season with only two losses, both in nonconference play. The Crimson Tide has six wins over teams that were ranked at the time. Alabama’s two losses are both Quad 1 losses in the NET rankings. Only a handful of teams have performed better in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games with a 6-1 record while Alabama is 6-2 in those quadrants.

The Crimson Tide will face a team in Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1) that is looking to win its first conference game of the season. The Rebels are 1-4 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and have a major blemish in a Quad 4 loss already this season.

Ole Miss has never defeated an Alabama team coached by Nate Oats. The Rebels haven’t won a game against the Crimson Tide since the 2017-18 season.

What time, channel is the Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 8 pm CT

Channel: SEC Network

Alabama basketball vs. Ole Miss live score updates