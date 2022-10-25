LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Rogers State basketball exhibition

2H 15:33 Arkansas 44 Rogers State 29

Arkansas has not given up a single point in the paint. Meanwhile, nearly a third of the Hogs’ points have come off dunks.

Brazile is up to 11 points on 5-6 from the field with 5 rebounds.

HT: Arkansas 37 Rogers State 20

Smith and Brazile lead the Razorbacks with nine points.

Rogers State is shooting just 4-25 from the field and turned the ball over 7 times.

Black is living above the rim. They just threw down a lob while getting fouled in the process.

Arkansas needs to be cleaner with the ball. The Hogs have gifted their opponents 11 turnovers at half.

1H 3:17 Arkansas 31 Rogers State 17

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over 8 times in the first half. Council and Black each have a pair of giveaways.

1 Chronicles 4:19 Arkansas 31 Rogers State 14

Eric Musselman received a technical foul after voicing his displeasure with a charge called on Makhel Mitchell

Joseph Pinion and Derrian Ford have checked in for Arkansas. Pinion Wasted no time getting on the scoresheet with a quick three-pointer.

1H 7:51 Arkansas 26 Rogers State 11

Arkansas is on a 9-0 run over the last three minutes. Rogers State is shooting just 3-16 from the field with four turnovers.

1H 10:29 Arkansas 19 Rogers State 11

After a missed free throw from Walsh, Black corralled the loose ball and flew to the rim with authority. His dunk drew the loudest cheer of the game to this point.

Barry Dunning and Makhi Mitchell have entered for the Hogs.

1H 11:59 Arkansas 17 Rogers State 9

Rogers State has missed its last four shot attempts as its scoring drought nears three minutes.

Five different Razorbacks have scored, but Smith is the lone player with more than two points.

Black, Brazile, and Council each have one turnover.

1H 15:44 Arkansas 10 Rogers State 4

Arkansas’ defense has swarmed all over the ball from the opening tip. The Razorbacks have forced three early turnovers.

Black recorded a block and a steal in just 3 minutes.

1H 16:57 Arkansas 8 Rogers State 2

Devo Davis and Ricky Council are the first Hogs off the bench. They replaced Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.

1H 17:55 Arkansas 7 Rogers State 0

Nick Smith converted a three-pointer and has all of Arkansas’ points. He’s been fouled twice and is 4-5 from the free-throw line.

Both teams turned it over on their first possession. Brazile lost control of the ball while trying to go up near the basket.

Pregame:

Arkansas’ starting five: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Trevon Brazile, and Jalen Graham.

Rogers State’s starting five: Sherwin Devonish-Prince, Kofi Hamilton, Gerren Jackson, Sam Davidson, Joey Saracco

Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson, the two Returners from 2021, will come off the bench. The Razorbacks lost their top four scorers and rebounders from last year’s squad.

Today’s exhibition provides Arkansas fans with their first glimpse at the 11 newcomers on Nolan Richardson Court.

In the Red-White scrimmage, Jalen Graham poured in 25 points while shooting 10-11 from the field for the victorious Red team.

Rogers State is Arkansas’ fifth preseason opponent. The Razorbacks won all four games during their European tour in August.

The Razorbacks have another exhibition scheduled against Texas on Oct. 29. The official season-opener will be against North Dakota State on Nov. 7 at Bud Walton Arena.