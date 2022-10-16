LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas’ Red-White basketball game

Jordan Walsh drove the lane and missed an acrobatic layup, but he followed his own miss and added a layup for Red, which is up 22-12. It is his first score of the afternoon.

Jalen Graham, late in the shot clock, put the ball on the floor moving right against Makhel Mitchell, shot faked him then kissed another floater off the glass. He’s got 11 points. Nick Smith quickly answered with a short jumper on the other end for White.

Makhel Mitchell Offensive rebounded a missed three by Trevon Brazile and finished over Makhi Mitchell. Brazile then added a dunk for White after a quick miss by Red. White’s lead is 26-18.

•••

Here is a rundown of the first quarter. Red leads White 20-12.

Nick Smith got the White team on the board first with a pair of free throws. Anthony Black fouled him on a drive into the lane following a pick-and-roll with Trevon Brazile. Kamani Johnson took a charge on Red’s first possession.

Derrian Ford then found Johnson for a layup after Ford made a nice move on the interior against Joseph Pinion. White grabbed a 4-0 lead before Ricky Council added a layup of his own for Red.

Black, working pick-and-roll with Mahki Mitchell, drove the lane and found Jordan Walsh in the Dunker spot. They got a layup to drop to tie the game 4-4.

Makhi, on the following possession for Red, got a feed from Black in the middle of the lane and hit a nice jump hook. Makhel Mitchell answered his brother’s score to make it 6-6.

Makhi Mitchell then added a two-hand dunk during a busted possession for Red. Eric Musselman so far is on both teams about hustling back on the defensive end.

Johnson took another charge, his second of the first quarter.

Smith, following the player-control foul on the other end, drove the lane in semi-transition and drew a shooting foul. They made both free throws, giving him four points. Game is tied 8-8.

Jalen Graham added a layup for Red, giving it a 10-8 lead. It’s his first bucket of the game. Pinion knocked down a three Moments later for a 13-8 Red following a block by Makhi Mitchell.

Johnson added a layup Assisted by Barry Dunning, then Graham knocked down a three from the top of the key and drove the lane and kissed a floater off the glass over Makhel Mitchell. Graham has nine points to lead all scorers after one quarter.

Smith and Johnson have four points for White, and Makhi Mitchell also has four points for Red.

•••

Pregame

It doesn’t look like junior guard Davonte Davis is going to play in today’s game. He was set to play on the White team, but star freshman Nick Smith has moved from Red to White in his absence.

In case you missed it, the game is not being streamed on SEC Network-Plus as originally planned.

Here is how the rosters stand now:

Ed

Jordan Walsh

Joseph Pinion

Anthony Black

Ricky Council

Jalen Graham

Makhi Mitchell

Lawson Blake

Cade Arbogast

White

Trevon Brazile

Nick Smith

Kamani Johnson

Barry Dunning

Michael Mitchell

Derrian Ford